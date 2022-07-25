Dubai (Etihad)

Scotsman Richie Ramsay regained his “memory of victories”, by winning the “Kazoo Classic” title, his “fourth”, at the DB World Tour, and the first since 2015, to take a major step towards qualifying for the final tournament of the season, which will be held at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. during next November.

Ramsey won the championship title, which was held at Hillside Club in Southport, England, at the weekend, to collect 400 points, raising his total score this season to 943 points, to advance 37 steps, and become the 20th place in the standings of the current season, for the DB World tour. Held under the auspices of Dubai Ports World.

“Most importantly, I promised my daughter that I would bring her the trophy, this title for her, it’s an unbelievable feeling, and I’ve had some bad times in the past two years, but I knew I was doing well,” Ramsey said.

The Englishman, Paul Waring, took second place with 305 points, raising his total score to 456.4 points, and advanced 88 steps to become 63rd.

And the top spot in the DB World Tour remains unchanged, with Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy leading with 2993.1 points, who won the Tour title three times in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

The calendar of the DB World golf tournament for professional men’s golf sees 45 tournaments being held in 24 countries around the world, including the tournaments held in the UAE, namely Abu Dhabi HSBC, Dubai Desert Classic, Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah Classic, and DB World Tour.