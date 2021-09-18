He came on behalf of the management of Lil’ Kleine, the Heart Foundation or a cycling team to get tens of thousands of euros worth of clothing, bicycles, scooters or glasses without ever paying. Clients of his company Dak Intensief transferred thousands of euros to him for roof repairs, but he never showed up. “Ramses S. is a master con artist who just keeps going”, his victims say. He will soon end up in jail.