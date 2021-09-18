He came on behalf of the management of Lil’ Kleine, the Heart Foundation or a cycling team to get tens of thousands of euros worth of clothing, bicycles, scooters or glasses without ever paying. Clients of his company Dak Intensief transferred thousands of euros to him for roof repairs, but he never showed up. “Ramses S. is a master con artist who just keeps going”, his victims say. He will soon end up in jail.
Ramses S is only 22. Yet the resident of Dordrecht has already left behind a long list of victims and duped customers, companies and entrepreneurs. Luxury clothing stores such as Voorwinden and Henri Beer, bicycle and scooter shops throughout the country, cyclists, caretakers, catering establishments and hotels. In 2019 he became convicted of fraud and bottle-dragging. He was given a maximum community service order of 240 hours and a six-month suspended prison sentence.
