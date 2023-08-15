In a letter, the Arsenal goalkeeper recounted a really difficult moment in his life when his partner lost the baby she was expecting

Aaron Ramsdaledoorman of Arsenal and of England national team, wrote an article for The Player’s Tribuneand opened up on a very sensitive issue. «There are things that go on in our lives that the public has no idea about, and the past year has been an emotional roller coaster for me and my family. After climbing to the top of the Premier League table and attending my first World Cup, my wife and I discovered we were expecting our first child. Arteta gave me a few more days off after the World Cup, so we went on vacation».

"It was truly the happiest time of our lives. And yeah… there's no easy way to put it, but I feel like it's important for people to know. On the flight home my wife miscarried. There's really no way to describe the pain of that six-hour flight back to London, even now. I just want people out there to know they are not alone even if they are going through this moment alone. When we got back, I didn't tell many people what happened. Only my family, my teammates and of course my coach knew. He was great about everything. Even in the midst of the title race, with so much pressure on the club, he asked me if I needed a break to deal with everything. Mikel went out of his way to make sure my family and I were comfortable. For me, this is a manager. We don't always agree on everything. Sometimes we have discussions about football. But he cares so much for his players and will always have my respect for how he handled our pain."he added.

«Three days later we were playing against Spurs in the derby and for me playing was the only way to distract myself. Football has always been my escape. I told the coach I wanted to play. It couldn’t have been a better evening. We won 2-0 in the floodlights and our away fans were going crazy. I was beaming at the final kick. I went to get my water bottle behind the goal and never in a million years would I have thought I’d get kicked in the back by a Tottenham fan. I also had to report to the police and I was unable to celebrate the victory with my team mates“, has continued.

«I've had steamy banter with fans from all over the English leagues. I've been called everything you can imagine. But he never crossed the line like that. I remember when I got back to the dressing room, I couldn't even celebrate because I was pulled out to make a statement to the police. I felt bad about how that guy acted because I thought to myself if he knew what we were going through he would stop. I hope that one day we will meet again just to talk about football and we will probably become friends. This summer my wife Georgina and I we received the best gift we could ever ask for. We found out we were pregnant again. There's a little Gooner on the way and we're over the moon», he concluded.

