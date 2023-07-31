Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

In an interview, CSU politician Peter Ramsauer is said to have compared specialists from abroad with vermin. © Carsten Koall/dpa

The former CSU Minister Ramsauer is criticized for an extreme quote. The corresponding text passage has been deleted – the anger in the network is great.

Berlin – CSU politician In an interview with a journalist, Peter Ramsauer apparently compared skilled workers from abroad to vermin. However, the former Federal Minister of Transport does not want to have meant it that way: At the request of IPPEN.MEDIA Ramsauer declared on Monday (July 31) that he would “never make such a degrading comparison with immigrant professionals or migrants.” The relevant passage of the interview, which was also published online, has now been adjusted, but the uproar remains.

Ex-CSU Minister Ramsauer criticized for “vermin” statement

Screenshots of Ramsauer’s interview with the medium circulated on Sunday evening SME digital. It was about Ramsauer’s answer to the question of the sticking points in the Skilled Immigration Act. According to Ramsauer, it makes sense to “fill the shortage of skilled workers through immigration.” He is also said to have said: “Deng Xiaoping once said: ‘If you open the windows too wide, a lot of bugs will come in’.” You have to be careful, that you don’t bring “any random economic refugees into the country” in addition to the skilled workers.

Ramsauer said afterwards IPPEN.MEDIA-Inquiry: “The quote from Deng Xiao Ping was dropped in a conversation about the shortcomings of the Skilled Immigration Act and was not intended for publication. It has since been removed from the interview.”

Ramsauer quote about economic refugees deleted – anger on the Internet is great

But despite the apparent clarification, the uproar on social media is still great. The CSU politician was shocked and severely criticized. “Former Federal Minister Peter Ramsauer, CSU, describes economic refugees as ‘vermin’. This is not a linguistic faux pas, not a misunderstanding. That’s what Ramsauer thinks. Every day I ask myself more and more: what is going on in this country? I can’t believe it,” SPD politician Sawsan Chebli wrote on Twitter. Daniel Eliasson, deputy leader of the Greens faction in the Berlin Steglitz-Zehlendorf district assembly, said he had reported Ramsauer for incitement to hatred.

Ex-CSU minister railed against Merkel and traffic lights – praise for Aiwanger

In the same interview, Ramsauer also criticized the government work of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). With a view to the debate on asylum law in Europe, the CSU politician called for massive restrictions on immigration directly at the EU’s external borders and less financial aid for asylum seekers. The communities in Germany have long been overwhelmed with the admission of people.

“We have Angela Merkel to thank for this unfortunate development in Germany,” said Ramsauer. He himself has “complete understanding for Hungary’s Prime Minister Orbán, but also for the Poles, who want to decide for themselves who is allowed to come to their country and who is not.” From the CDU and CSU he expects a clearer description of the grievances. The Union must be much clearer and should not be afraid of being put in the right-hand corner.

Ramsauer had words of praise ready for Hubert Aiwanger. According to Ramsauer, the head of the Free Voters acted cleverly with his party in Bavaria: “He primarily addresses the protest voters and prevents them from voting for the AfD through his politics. Aiwanger makes the new Franz Josef Strauss.” (bohy/dpa)