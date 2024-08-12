Mexico City.- A touchdown in the final seconds gave the Los Angeles Rams a 13-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the start of the NFL preseason.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 224 yards, completing 24 of 38 passes, but had four interceptions. He did, however, connect with Miller Forristall on a 6-yard pass for the game-winning score with 4 seconds left.

Kicker Joshua Kardy kicked two field goals of 28 and 39 yards for the Los Angeles Lakers.

For Dallas, kicker Brandon Aubrey scored all the points by successfully making four field goals of 30, 36, 38 and 52 yards.

Quarterback Trey Lance threw for 188 yards, completing 25 of 41 passes.