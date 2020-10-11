District Magistrate Anjaney Kumar Singh arrived at the purchasing centers built for purchasing paddy in district Rampur of UP. No one was able to identify Anjaneya, who was wearing an airplane on his feet and a cloth on his face. The DM also stopped his convoy and reached there by private car.

The DM found a lot of irregularities in this unique surprise inspection in the Bilaspur mandi complex. He directed strict action against the negligent officers and employees. The District Director could not identify the District Magistrate in the costumes of the general farmer. After the arrival of the Collector and other officials including Bilaspur, there was a stir in the premises as soon as the information of the District Magistrate was present in the Mandi campus.

On the gross irregularity at the purchasing center of NCCF located at Bilaspur, the District Magistrate directed to register an FIR against the Center in-charge for negligence with the instructions given by the government in paddy procurement.

DM District Magistrate Anjaney Kumar said, ‘We needed to be like a normal person. I went on a private car as a farmer. It is important to know that the people of our market have not met. Among the deficiencies found in this are FIRs on a contractor. Departmental action has been taken against an employee who was not present. A committee has been formed which will monitor them. And further action will be taken in this way only.

