‘‘Remove Napoleon’s painting from here, he was the conqueror of Italy…”. Fabio Rampelli goes to war. Against one of the greatest military strategists, Napoleon Bonaparte. The Fratelli d’Italia parliamentarian points his finger at a portrait of the ‘scourge of Europe’, as his enemies called him, hanging on the wall of the antechamber of his office as vice-president of the Chamber, in Montecitorio. It is a refined painting by the Milanese painter Andrea Appiani, standard-bearer of neoclassicism in Italy, owned by the Pinacoteca di Brera and ”in temporary storage” at the Chamber since 1927.

Surrounded by a laurel wreath, General Napoleon wears a green velvet dress, embroidered with four-leaf clovers and lined with silk, worn on the occasion of his coronation as king of Italy. A canvas that the French envy us and Rampelli lives as a joke and which he wants to get rid of because he celebrates those who plundered Italian treasures. “It doesn’t bother me that the painting is exhibited in Montecitorio – he explains to Adnkronos -. Art has no boundaries or affiliations, it would look great in a gallery together with many other paintings. But it bothers me that it is here, hanging in my antechamber on the most important floor of a building that represents the temple of national sovereignty. Well, Napoleon tried to annex it to his empire. Long live art, but his portrait – he points out – is not in the right place…” ‘.

”During his campaigns of conquest – underlines the Fdi exponent – Napoleon plundered Italy of immense treasures: paintings, statues, tapestries”. A “patrimony destined to enrich the collections of the Louvre whose construction began precisely in that period. There was even a special ambassador, the sculptor Canova sent by the Pope to recover the stolen goods.”

Only ”a small part returned to Italy, but it is enough to visit the Louvre to realize how our art enriches France, contributing to its grandeur more than Italy…”, Rampelli’s outburst. Hence the idea of ​​”contributing to the creation of an art gallery in Montecitorio”.

”A real art gallery”, explains the historic exponent of via della Scrofa, who fought against the return of the Axum stele and for the return to Italy of the war spoils, “where finally to exhibit all marvelous works of art which only deputies can now see in their offices. It would be a good sign of democracy, of education in beauty, to allow the public to appreciate them live”, because it makes no sense, he warns, to keep works of rare beauty in a closed room, office or simply in the less used corridors of Montecitorio. and value.

“Many pieces – he says – are preserved in the Chamber’s deposits. Lately, I’ll give you some news – Rampelli reveals – an unpublished Sironi has been exhibited and is now visible in the antechamber of the Defense. I think it deserves to be exhibited to the public. It is one of his most beautiful works. Who do the collections come from? Even from private individuals who often leave their possessions to the Chamber because they know that at least here they will be preserved and appreciated.” The “managers of the sector are among the most attentive in Italy because they know that in addition to the piece of art to be preserved there is the symbolic meaning of this place. Which is in itself a work of art. Between Bernini and Basile, on an area where in ancient times the centuriates’ rallies and votes are said to have taken place…”.