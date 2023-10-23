Rampelli, friendly fire against Meloni: “The government has room for improvement”

Giambruno? “With gossip we have already destroyed a piece of Italy’s credibility in recent years. I appeal to the media: have the strength to stop”

For Fabio Rampelli, FdI deputy and vice-president of the Chamber, the first year of government deserves “a high vote, but not praise”, and the majority still has “margins of improvement“. What he is most proud of, as he confesses to La Stampa, is “the international authority achieved in the field by Giorgia Meloni, who has demonstrated that she knows how to read the not rosy future of Europe and the West and make pragmatic proposals to counter it “.

The government has had to deal with various crises. Rampelli mentions the post-pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, the flood in Romagna and the current conflict in the Middle East. “Without these tragedies – he says – we would have the wind at our back. But we’ll make it anyway“. On immigration, the FdI deputy does not see a failure. “The results will come because the objectives are to encourage regular immigration – he explains -, stamp out illegal immigration and human traffickers, support joint projects with Africa to guarantee development and save it from the exploitation of the globalist monster”.

Regarding the Striscia la Notizia case, Rampelli does not expose himself. “I’m not interested in investigating – he states -, I think the media should take a step back from the private lives of politically exposed people. It would be a sign of civility. With gossip we have already destroyed a piece of Italy’s credibility in recent years. I appeal to the media: have the strength to stop“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

