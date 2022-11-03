The example of merchant ships arriving from Asia. Interview

“The Italian government has requested NGO ships flying a foreign flag to take charge of the migrant guests they have on board by taking them to their reference ports”. The vice-president of the Chamber of the Brothers of Italy Fabio Rampelliinterviewed by Affaritaliani.itcomments on the letter with which the German government asks that Italy “quickly help” the 104 unaccompanied minors rescued in the Mediterranean Sea by the Humanity 1 ship flying the German flag.

“We can see that there is a contrast between the navigation code and the Dublin regulation that needs to be clarified. From our point of view foreign citizens who get on board the ships of non-governmental organizations flying a foreign flag are as if they have set foot in the country to which the flag itself belongs. Finally, I remember that hundreds of merchant ships coming from Asia across the Mediterranean Sea go to German and Northern European ports, instead of passing and stopping in Sicily, Calabria and Puglia “.

“The same itinerary that merchant ships make can also be done by those of non-governmental organizations that transport migrants. This attitude according to which Italy would have – the only one – the exclusivity of solidarity and others that of wealth must end. ‘one and the other economic immigration remains a continental problem that cannot continue to be discharged only to Italy, Spain and Greece“, concludes Rampelli.

