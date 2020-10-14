Highlights: Telangana’s capital Hyderabad continues to rain for the past 24 hours

Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted heavy and very heavy rain at some places including Hyderabad.

Due to heavy rains, many areas of the city are submerged, vehicles are floating on the roads

Hyderabad

Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, will continue to receive rain for the past 24 hours. Due to heavy rains, many areas of the city are submerged and vehicles are floating on the roads. Alam is that many vehicles were washed away in the Bowanpally area of ​​Hyderabad. On the expectation of rain, the Meteorological Department says that the rain is not going to stop for a day or two. The Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places including Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to official data, Singapore Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm of rain and 250.8 mm of rain in Yadadri-Bhongir district’s Varkel Palle from 8.30 am to 9 pm on Tuesday morning. Official sources said that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Many areas of (GHMC) received heavy to very heavy rainfall. GHMC received 98.9 mm of average rainfall. Many roads and low-lying areas in the city are flooded.

Hyderabad: 8 people died after heavy stone collapsed at home

Rescue work in flooded areas

Police teams and Disaster Action Force (DRF) personnel of NDRF and GHMC evacuated several families from the places where the water was flooded. Rescue work is going on in many areas. Police said at least 33 passengers were rescued after a government bus got stuck in Uppal here due to waterlogging.

Advise people to stay in homes

The water level in the reservoirs in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district has increased and the administration has advised people not to go near the reservoirs. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked all the district administrations to be vigilant. Meanwhile, the civic body and police officials have also asked people not to move out of their homes.



Forecast of heavy to very heavy rain

The Meteorological Department said here that thunderstorms are expected to occur in Telangana on Wednesday. On some places, including Hyderabad, heavy and very heavy rainfall is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

12 people died due to rain

At least 12 people died in accidents in several parts of Telangana after incessant rains. Heavy rains have flooded roads and low-lying areas. In Chandrayangutta police station area, 10 people including a child were killed in two incidents of wall collapse. The 40-year-old woman and her daughter died after the roof of an old house collapsed in Ibrahimpatnam area due to heavy rains here, police said on Wednesday.

(input language)