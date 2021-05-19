After two days of rest after having added three new points in his visit to San Mamés, Real Madrid returned to training to begin preparing for the last match of the 2020-2021 League (against Villarreal, on Saturday 22 at 6:00 p.m.). Zidane was able to count on almost all the players except the injured Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez and Mendy, who were working inside the facilities. For his part, Kroos stayed at home, isolated, continuing his COVID-19 process, after it was learned that he tested positive in his last control last Monday.

Yes there was news with Sergio Ramos. The captain, who was training both last week and these two days in which the coach gave his players free, worked both in the gym and running and touching the ball on the grass. The camero seems to have forgotten his umpteenth injury in 2021 (a tendinosis of the semimembranous muscle of the left leg), and could be from the game against the Villarreal team.

For its part, Raphaël Varane, the other casualty that the whites had in the axis of the rear, rejoined the group and could also be available for the meeting on Saturday, where the whites could win the League as long as they win and their rival, Atlético de Madrid does not.