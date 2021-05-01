Sergio Bouquets will not be against Osasuna. Despite having recovered from his calf ailments and having completed several training sessions with the rest of the group, the center-back has been dropped from the list as a precaution. Zidane has decided to continue, as with other footballers, a zero risk policyEven more so considering that after overcoming his meniscus operation he suffered a relapse in the form of a muscle injury. The Frenchman has three center-backs in great shape (Varane, Nacho Y Militao) and the presence of Ramos, although it always gives the team a plus, it is not strictly necessary as the results are showing: In the last eight games without him there have been six wins and four draws.

Zidane, true to his style, looks beyond and Yes, he has Ramos for the decisive and complicated duel in London against Chelsea. The 1-1 of the first leg forces Madrid to win or draw with goals in Stamford Bridge, a small feat considering the great defense he faces (he has conceded seven goals in the last ten games, five of them against West Brom). To go to the final, it will be key to keep a clean sheet and squeeze all the defensive options to the maximum. In both disciplines the captain is capital. In defense he is a bastion and, in attack, some of his goals have been key in historical triumphs in Europe such as against him Athletic from Madrid in the end of Lisbon, that win 0-4 at Bayern in the semifinals (scored two) or against Seville on the Super Cup of 2016.

The knot that Zidane will have to undo is the eleven that will line up against Chelsea. Ramos is recovered, but the lack of minutes leaves him as a doubt for the starting team, although if it were up to him he would dispute the 90 minutes. Its inclusion will depend largely on the system, since he would have more options to enter if he decides to play with three centrals. Also if he bets on Nacho as a winger, reducing the competition to Varane and Militao. The captain starts with an advantage due to his leadership role, but he is the first aware that if he plays it must be 100% and that there are two teammates in a great state of form.

As holder or alternate, Ramos will return to the pitch. A very important comeback for him after all the problems he has suffered during the second half of the season. He himself acknowledged on social media that he was spending “pretty tough” weeks. He has even had to overcome COVID recently. However, he already sees the light at the end of the tunnel, just at the moment when Madrid needs him most.