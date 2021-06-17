“The time has come and it is one of the most difficult of my life, no one can ever be ready to say goodbye to Real.” These are the first words of Sergio Ramos at the Bernabeu to greet as a Madrid player. Words and then the tears for a cry that says everything about the mood of a man who made the history of the Blancos.

Inside the tears there is room for a mini controversy that on the one hand wants to dampen (“I will never release statements against Perez”), but which on the other it intends to bring out. “I don’t understand why there was an expiration date for my renewal. I thought that for someone like me you could go beyond certain limits. I had told the president to plan for the future without me, but I thought that underneath there was the possibility of continue. Instead, when I accepted the club’s proposal, I was told that it was now over. ”

Goodbye

–

He leaves Madrid after 16 years, four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, five Spanish Leagues, two King’s Cups and four Spanish Super Cups. Together with him his wife, also excited, and his closest family members. “It is inevitable to get excited, I would have liked to greet at our stadium, at the Santiago Bernabeu – he added -. Thanks to Real Madrid, I will always carry you in my heart. A wonderful stage, unique in my life. Thank you very much to everyone, this more than just a goodbye is a see you later because I’ll be back “- he concluded. Before the defender, who did not renew his contract expiring in June, President Florentino Perez spoke at a press conference. “It is a day full of feelings and emotions for all the madridisti in the world, we have lived with Sergio for many years and there is great affection. I will never forget his presentation press conference, he was just 18 years old and a great desire to conquer the world – the words of the president of Real -. An extraordinary force, his purchase was not easy, but we knew that it would mark an era and so it was “.