On the day that Sergio Ramos turns 35 and his future at Real Madrid is still totally uncertain, the parents of the white center-back, asked this Tuesday about the program ‘Jugones’ de la Sexta about the future of their son, they were optimistic: “He is not nervous at all, he is calm as always. He is totally sure that he will continue. The family decided little, but there is time for everything,” says the father. The mother, for her part, commented that she sees Ramos “great” and “in Madrid”.

Some words that can comfort Real Madrid fans, Well, Ramos ends his contract in just two months and it continues without affirming its continuity for the next season. Both the club and he do not quite understand each other in some aspects of the negotiation. In the absence of two months for his contract to expire, everything is still to be resolved for the maximum reference of Madrid in recent years.