The outgoing federal judge from Dolores and appointed in La Plata, Alejo Ramos Padilla, extended the preventive detention for a period of one year of the false lawyer Marcelo D’Alessio, who was prosecuted for illicit association, extortion attempts and “illegal espionage” maneuvers. D’Alessio does two years in preventive detention.

Ramos Padilla, who leaves the court in March, took that resolution, while the president of the Bicameral Intelligence Commission, ultra-K deputy Leopoldo Moreau, warned that Comodoro Py judges – who he did not identify – want to “remove the court from Dolores cause for the investigation of the bases (of the AFI) that opened the macrismo in the AMBA and what refers to the cause of (the inorganic intelligence agent Marcelo) D’Alessio. “D’Alessio, until now, did not appear linked to the AMBA base.

“In the next few days there will be some advance in that sense“said Moreau, mysterious. The former radical deputy was one of the promoters of Operative Puf in a” message “to the judges who have to decide these questions of jurisdiction.

Ramos Padilla divided the case into more than 30 files, some such as the case of the former PDVSA executive, Gonzalo Bruza Dovat, the federal chamber said that they weren’t even a crime. All happened outside from his jurisdiction, where he arrived due to a forum shopping maneuver by “retired agricultural producer” Pedro Etchebest and Kirchnerism.

The last was a file on the dissolved AFI base of Macri in Greater Buenos Aires called the AMBA base. They are all alleged acts of illegal espionage in the GBA 210 kilometers from Dolores.

Moreau compared the case of the alleged illegal macrista espionage that passed from Lomas de Zamora to Comodoro PY with the Dolores case, although in the case of Ramos Padilla there was no illegal espionage by the AFI except for that AMBA chapter.

In his resolution, Ramos Padilla explains that the one-year extension of the preventive detention occurs two years after the false lawyer was arrested, on February 15, 2019, without a sentence having been handed down.

“In view of the quantity, severity and characteristics of the crimes for which it was prosecuted, the criminal scale provided for them, the evident complexity of the investigation and the processing of the process, as well as the subsistence of procedural risks, it corresponds to extend the preventive prison of D’Alessio for a term of one year “, argues the magistrate in the operative part of his ruling.

Ramos Padilla extended the preventive of the false lawyer, despite the fact that in his resolutions he criticized decisions of federal judges of Comodoro Py for the preventive pressure on former K officials detained in corruption cases.

In addition, the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata canceled Most of the prosecutions that he handed down to the federal prosecutor Carlos Stornelli – he only left two of private action – and the two of the journalist of Clarion, Daniel Santoro.

The court rulings were critical of Ramos Padilla’s role in the D’Alessio case, saying that some of his conjectures were “childish” and other of his hypotheses did not have the slightest basis of evidence.

In those resolutions, the appeal court said that intelligence law 27,126 only punishes spies or former spies of the AFI or intelligence agencies of the armed or security forces. In the case, D’Alessio proved that he was a member of the AFI, the DEA or any other national or international intelligence organization.

Judge Ramos Padilla also recalls that D’Alessio accumulates five indictments, issued in 2019, in which he is accused of the crimes of illicit association, extortion and illegal espionage, among others.

There it is described that D’Alessio “took part in a preponderant role” of this illicit organization dedicated to illegal espionage and it describes “the characteristics of parastatality that were observed in its operation and in the macro-political judicial objectives of each of its operations. “.

“It was possible to verify and retrace the operation of an illicit parastatal association that, through varied and complex actions related to espionage and illegal intelligence, carried out all kinds of plans and operations on politicians, businessmen, journalists, the Judicial Power and the public opinion in general “, defines Ramos Padilla when extending the preventive prison.

When speaking of these extensive maneuvers and illegal espionage, which took place during the Cambiemos administration, the magistrate indicates that D’Alessio was able to weave this entire network of high-level contacts in power, “without which he would not have been able to carry out the illegal intelligence operations investigated “.

The magistrate specifies that “blackmail, extortion, influence peddling were carried out and information was inserted in judicial files and in the press to carry out complex illegal espionage operations.”

The extension of the preventive prison for D’Alessio is one of the last measures that Ramos Padilla takes as a federal judge of Dolores, since from the month of March he will become a federal judge with electoral competence in the city of La Plata.

Look also