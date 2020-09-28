It was him minute 82 at Benito Villamarín when Sergio Ramos was preparing to shoot from eleven meters. That launch carried an enormous weight, first because it traced a game that had become very uphill and second, because it was enter the podium of LaLiga history. The camero’s right did not miss, panenka and goal. With that goal, Sergio Ramos became the third player to score for the 17th season in a row in LaLiga.

He’s tied for the record with Santillana (17) and still behind Gainza (19), but at 34 he is on the lookout for a new record. There is a nuance: Joaquín and Gento have also scored in 17 LaLiga seasons, but they have not done so consecutively. The first wore for two seasons in the Fiorentina and the second, despite playing his entire career in the Spanish First Division, did not score in the 1953-54 season, breaking the consecutive conditioner.

It is not the only record that he extended Bouquets. As advanced MisterChip, also increased his spectacular record from eleven meters: takes 24 penalties in a row without failing in official competition, counting shots in penalty shootouts. In addition, the last ten that he has executed in panenka (or similar) have gone inside. It remains infallible. The captain was the bulwark to achieve a comeback in controversy and madness. Another time he scored a penalty; again he scored in LaLiga.

Contract ends this year

The captain ends his relationship with Real Madrid in June 2021, so the time to negotiate an extension is approaching if you want to be able to aspire to exceed that record. There are four footballers who finish their contract at the end of this season: Modric (35 years), Lucas Vázquez (29 years), Mayoral (23 years) and Sergio Ramos himself (34 years).