Yes to Sergio Bouquets allowed him to get into a time machine and could go back to the start of the season, surely he would have modified some of his decisions. Especially those related to the renewal (or not) of your contract with the Madrid. If there had been no pandemic, he would have every reason on his part to reject an offer without improvement (and above with a 10% discount) and, what is worse, a single year (not the two that he requested with all legitimacy). But there is a pandemic, the crisis squeezes the club’s accounts and Sergio, at 35, does not need to prove anything to anyone. He has been a Madrid legend with all the honors (and more since Lisbon), so it should have prioritized that hierarchy that goes beyond the chrematistic.

Sergio must have told Florentine: “No problem, President. Give me just one year and down. I will perform at 150% and I am sure that next summer you will offer me a better and longer contract.” That generosity would have made Florentino fold (it would have forced him to accept although the club’s radar was already Praise) and, above all, he would have been faced with Real Madrid like a legionary who wants to defend this shield above what is fair or unfair.

It annoys me that there are Madridistas who now vilify him as if he had not done anything for this shirt in these 16 years. Ramos deserves a door in the new Bernabeu. But he has not known how to handle that emotional heritage. I said that he telephoned Florentino today and signed the year he offered him. If you do, time will heal and close all wounds. And he will become the player in the history of the club with the most games played (on a list that exceeds 4,000 footballers). Sergio, make yourself a Modric, please…