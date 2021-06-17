Since both parties had the first contact for the renewal, Florentine was clear that he was not going to give in to any of the claims of Bouquets. The necessary adjustment for the effects of the pandemic could not square with the excessive, for the club, aspirations of the captain. They were not going to move and in that position there was also a message of authority for a bossy footballer, to whom so much power was attributed in the entity and who at various times had challenged the presidential plant. The passage of weeks and months was increasing the distance between the parties, with the player rooted in his reason, encouraged by his environment, and the president thinking that he had already fulfilled the legend and that she herself was opening the door of exit.

To an enemy that flees, silver bridge. If Ramos did not bend to the circumstances, his departure would be justified, even more so when his absence due to injury did not mean a setback for the team, which did not miss him. Entangled in his own trap, Sergio he tightened the noose while Florentino did not release the rope. He knew that the Madridistas were going to support his strong position. There is a moment in the careers of some footballers when their value is much less than what they themselves perceive. It is not the same to have a pulse with 25 years than with 35, and that reality must have been made to see Sergio in his environment.

Ramos takes on the first offer the club made him because he wanted two seasons, out of pride and recognition. He believed he was in a situation of power that he was not in. The proof is that with the passage of time he realized his mistake and wanted to back down. But it was late, the club had planned the next season without him and it was not a matter of rectifying by doing him a favor. Florentino played with an advantage and Sergio went under braking.