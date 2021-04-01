Madrid (Reuters)

Real Madrid, the Spanish Premier League title holder, announced that captain Sergio Ramos suffered a leg injury, and Ramos was discharged in the 86th minute of a match that ended with Spain’s 3-1 victory over Kosovo in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

And Ramos’ participation against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final next Tuesday is on the line, as are doubts about his appearance in a summit match against Barcelona on the tenth of April.

“After undergoing tests, it was confirmed that our captain Sergio Ramos had suffered an injury in his left leg,” the club said in a statement.

Ramos, 35, who has a contract with Real until the end of this season, underwent knee surgery in January and missed ten matches, before returning in a match that ended with a 3-1 victory over Atlanta in the second leg of the Champions League round of sixteen.

Real has not announced the period of Ramos’ absence, while local reports stated that the veteran player may be out of action for a period of up to a month.