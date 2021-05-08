The season is even more complicated for Sergio Ramos. The Madrid captain was injured again in the game against Chelsea and may miss the four league games that are ahead of Real Madrid. Suffers a “A tendinosis of the semimembranosus muscle of the left leg”. You can miss the remainder of the season. “It is not a serious injury and Ramos is going to heal, but due to age, to return to play in perfect condition, it may take a while. It is one of the muscles on the back of the thigh … It is not directly related to the knee operation but it may have to do … “, says Dr. González, a specialist consulted by AS.

Ramos, therefore, has a difficult time playing a game in the remainder of the season. Zidane did not rule it out, but doing so would be a big risk for him. The contract ends on June 30 with Real Madrid, the negotiations for its renewal are entrenched and a European Championship with Spain appears on the horizon, which will be a showcase. Risking to play a few more minutes with his club would put the national team tournament at risk for the Andalusian.

Besoccer



The positions between the captain and the club are very distant today. Neither party has made a move since that conversation that Ramos and Florentino had in Elche on December 30. The two are condemned to speak again, either to seal a new agreement or to conclude the negotiations. and organize the Andalusian farewell he deserves after his successful career in Madrid.

In any case, that conversation will occur when the season is over. Now the team has four games to go to make the campaign a success, winning the league for the second season in a row. Neither the president nor the captain want to distract attention by talking about the renewal.

Ramos is in a dilemma: risk so that his possible last game is not that of Chelsea, with that bitter taste with which he left Stamford Bridge, or be cautious and not putting at risk a European Championship with Spain, which can be key to signing one last great contract in his sports career.