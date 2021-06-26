Sergio Ramos approaches PSG. After officially saying goodbye to Real Madrid, and four days after the end of his contract with the white team, the central looking for a house in Paris, according to the French website Foot Mercato. As AS reported this week, the Parisian club is today the preferred destination for the Camas defender. After moving to his new home in La Moraleja this week, Ramos is now looking for a property in Paris.

The good relationship he maintains with Neymar is one of the main reasons for his preferences, although not the only one. The fact that Pochettino is on the bench, the presence in the PSG dressing room (with his former teammates Keylor Navas and Di María and other Spaniards, Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Sergio Rico and Bernat) and his own experience of living in Paris, including its proximity to Spain, tip the balance for the option of the Park of the Princes.

Own comparison of Sergio Ramos.

BeSoccer Pro

Ramos has also aroused the interest of Chelsea, Bayern and Manchester City. All offer the conditions that the player wants: two years of contract and an optional third. But the personal sphere influences the decision a lot. The footballer himself, in the press conference in which he said goodbye to Real Madrid, wielded the stability of his family as one of the reasons for not initially accepting the one-year offer that Real Madrid transferred to him.. “I wanted two years and peace of mind for me and my family” or “The important thing is not the place, it is with whom. It does not matter to take a plane or a bird. The objective is to be united, which has been one of my great strengths. My happiness depends on them and that is why I wanted them to accompany me “, were some of the references that the player made in his appearance.