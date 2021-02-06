Sergio Ramos had so far developed a 16-season career at Real Madrid in which he had overcome injuries with relative successs. Except for specific annoyances that kept him away for one or two days, the defender has only missed three consecutive league games due to injury on seven occasions. This will be his eighth prolonged absence in his long and successful stage at the white club.

The first time he missed three league commitments was between the end of the 2008-2009 season and the beginning of the 2009-2010. There was an injury involved, but it was not the main reason. He did not play by technical decision the last of the league commitments of the first of those two campaigns and did not debut until the third day of the following championship for an Achilles tendonitis that he suffered in preseason. Nor could he attend the first two commitments of the National Team that campaign.

You have to advance to nothing less than the final stretch of his eighth season as a Madrid player to find a longer-lasting injury. Some thigh problems left him without playing the last seven days of 2012-2013, although during his period of absence he forced himself to be in the semifinals of that Champions League against Dortmund and the Cup final against Atlético.

Two years later, a hamstring tear had him in dry dock for the entire month of February and the beginning of March 2015. He missed the derby against Atlético (sadly remembered for the 4-0 defeat of the Whites and Cristiano’s birthday party after the game), four other league games and the two games of the knockout round of the Champions League against Schalke.

Still in 2015, but already in the following season, in September a shoulder dislocation made him miss three league games and the first of the group stage of the Champions League. Although he did not chain more series of three consecutive games of absence, that start of the season was a torment of minor injuries for the center-back: he missed 12 of the first 24 official games of that season and three games with Spain.

Sergio Ramos’s injuries at Real Madrid Season Injury Matches 2020-2021 Meniscus of the left knee 4+ 2020-2021 Right leg biceps femoris 5 2018-2019 Soleus of the left leg 7 2018-2019 Soleus of the left leg 6 2016-2017 Left knee ligament sprain 7 2015-2016 Shoulder dislocation 4 2014-2015 Hamstring tear 7 2012-2013 Thigh problems 7 Note: Only those injuries that have made you miss a minimum of three league games have been taken into account. Withdrawal matches are considering all official competitions.

The fall of 2016 was not good for Ramos with injuries either. A sprained left knee ligament that he suffered in a match with the National Team deprived him of playing four league games, two in the Champions League and one in the Cup, as well as two other games with La Roja.

The one from Beds welcomed 2018 with a injury to the soleus of the left leg that in January he separated him from four league games and two in the Cup. The same muscle prevented him from being available to Zidane shortly after the coach returned in 2019. With Madrid already eliminated from Europe, the captain missed the last seven league games.

The only shock Ramos suffered last season was of a minor nature. A sprained ankle suffered in the final of the Spanish Super Cup made him miss two games in January 2020: against Sevilla at the Bernabéu in the League and the first Cup tie against Unionistas.

This season the central defender is not having so much luck with injuries. The last stoppage of selections took its toll. The Andalusian had to withdraw from Spain-Germany due to a problem with the biceps femoris in his right leg. He missed three league games and two in the Champions League. He started 2021 by missing the game against Celta due to stomach discomfort and before that, a blow to the knee in the game against Cádiz made him miss the first Champions League game. Now, his knee again, has brought him a more serious problem that has forced him to undergo surgery. At the moment he has missed three league games and one in the Cup and the recovery periods predict that his withdrawal will extend to at least another nine games. His longest period away from the pitch in his 16 years as a madridista.