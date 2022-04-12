Paris (Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain center back Sergio Ramos said he would like to continue playing at the highest level for another four or five years.

The 36-year-old joined the Ligue 1 club on a free transfer in July last year, after 16 years with Real Madrid, but only played seven games with Saint-Germain due to calf problems.

The Spain international played a full match with PSG for only his third time in a 6-1 win over Clermo on Saturday.

“I want to continue playing at the highest level for another four or five years and then switch to another field,” Ramos told Amazon Prime Video. I signed a two-year contract here at Paris Saint-Germain and we’re going to try to increase it to three years and then I’ll go into one more season. As long as my body endures, I will continue to play.

The leaders, Saint-Germain, have 71 points from 31 games, 12 points ahead of the second Marseille.