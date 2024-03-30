Madrid (AFP)

Veteran defender Sergio Ramos gave his Sevilla team a fateful victory in the struggle for survival, and avoided relegation to the second division, by scoring the only goal of the match at Getafe, in the thirtieth stage of the Spanish Football League.

With his third goal in the league this season in the colors of his new-old team, which he scored in the fifth minute, following a corner kick, the 38-year-old gave the Andalusian club its seventh victory, raising its score to 31 points in provisional 14th place, six points behind the relegation zone.

Ramos himself was the one who scored the lead goal for his team against Getafe during the 3-1 victory on January 16, in the round of 16 of the local cup competition, so that the Andalusian team achieved revenge on its rival who humiliated it in its stronghold 3-0 during the seventeenth round match on December 16.

Getafe's balance was temporarily frozen at 38 points in tenth place after suffering its tenth defeat of the season.