Around midnight on August 31, 2005 (15 years ago just now), Madrid consummated the hiring of an 18-year-old boy named Sergio Ramos. Sevilla put out their chest after having made the white club pay the 27 million euros that had a clause. Of the nest, then sevillista president, came to boast saying that “No defense in the world is worth 27 million euros.”

After 15 years, it is unquestionable to say that Ramos is one of the five best signings in the history of Madrid. Sergio is now concentrated in Las Rozas with the Spanish National Team, where he is wearing number 15 in honor of his friend Antonio Puerta. A number that the Tarzan of Beds It has far exceeded if we add the titles that it has already achieved in white, no less than 22. It is only one to match the 23 by the legendary Paco Gento. This year he will do it for sure. He already accumulates 650 games in Madrid and his next goal is to reach Los 710 by Manolo Sanchis.

These are all unbeatable statistics, but the important thing is the priceless legacy you are leaving as captain. That is why no one doubts that both the club and the Sevillian will announce before Christmas the renewal and extension of its current contract, which ends on June 30. 2022 or 2023: that’s the question … Ramos wants it to be until 2023, but the club’s policy with players who have exceeded the thirty mark that it is until 2022. But the captain is more than worth renewing him until he ends his career. Forever white.