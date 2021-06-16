The presentation of Sergio Ramos with Real Madrid. It was the first Spanish signing with Florentino Pérez as president in the 2005-06 season. Photo:

June 16, 2021

The presentation of Sergio Ramos with Real Madrid. It was the first Spanish signing with Florentino Pérez as president. Along with them Alfredo Di Stefano, honorary president of Real Madrid.

June 16, 2021

His debut with the white club was entering after the break in a match against Celta de Vigo.

June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos is one of the players with the most expulsions in La Liga. Here his first expulsion with Madrid, against Espanyol at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

June 16, 2021

In Athens he made his debut as a scorer for Real Madrid. Finishing off a set piece with a head.

June 16, 2021

In the league he would debut as a scorer against Málaga at La Rosaleda. Topping off a side foul with a head.

June 16, 2021

Ramos celebrated goals by making fatalities to the delight of the Bernabéu public.

June 16, 2021

The fans of the Bernabéu always appreciated the delivery of the camero in defense.

June 16, 2021

For the 2006-07 season, Real Madrid hired Capello as a method to end the drought of titles that the white club was going through.

June 16, 2021

The singer José Mercé has been one of the great friends of Sergio Ramos in the capital of Spain.

June 16, 2021

His goal against Barcelona put the 2-3 on the scoreboard. Despite the draw, with a goal from Messi, Real Madrid would start a comeback that would allow them to get their 30th league.

June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos celebrating his first Madrid title. The 2006-07 league. The 30th in the history of the Concha Espina club.

June 16, 2021

In Pamplona, ​​Real Madrid managed to win the league that season in 2007-08. Here Ramos celebrating Higuaín's goal that gave the whites the 31st league in their history.

June 16, 2021

With Jose Mourinho on the white bench (from 2010 to 2013), Ramos performed at a high level.

June 16, 2021

One of the famous moments in his career was during the celebration of the Copa del Rey 2011-2012, winning 1-0 at Barcelona at the Mestalla. On the bus he put the trophy on his head and fell in front of the vehicle destroying the trophy.

June 16, 2021

In the 2011-12 season, Real Madrid won its 32nd league. Decisive victory at the Camp Nou that gave them an advantage over their imminent pursuer, Pep Guardiola's Barcelona. Celebrate victory with Xabi Alonso at the end of the game.

June 16, 2021

This season did not end entirely happy. Ramos hit high on his penalty shootout in the Champions League semi-finals against Bayern. The Bavarian team would thus access the final that would be played that season in their fiefdom, the Allianz Arena.

June 16, 2021

Ramos celebrating the league title with the fans on the parade organized by the white club through the streets of Madrid. In Bilbao, Real Madrid would win its 32nd League. The 0-3 victory at the old San Mamés earned the team led by Jose Mourinho to win the title.



June 16, 2021

Without a doubt the most important goal of his career was the one he scored in the 2014 Champions League final in Lisbon against Atlético de Madrid, in the 93rd minute. A goal that would send the game into extra time in which the team white beat the rojiblancos.

June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos kisses the tenth European Cup.

June 16, 2021

The 2 team captains pose with the European champion trophy on the lawn of the Da Luz stadium in Lisbon.

June 16, 2021

Ramos raising the Champions League trophy with the statue of the goddess Cibeles, the venue for Real Madrid titles.

June 16, 2021

As in the Champions League final, Ramos would score in the 2014 Club World Cup final against San Lorenzo de Almagro at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco. He had already scored in the semifinal against the Mexican Cruz Azul.

June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos lamenting during the second leg of the 2014-2015 Champions semi-final against Juventus at the Bernabéu.

June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos lift the trophy of the International Champions Cup 2015 in China.

June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos lifts the 2015 Bernabéu Trophy with Marcelo.

June 16, 2021

Act of the renovation of Sergio Ramos in the Box of Honor of the Santiago Bernabéu in 2015.

June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021

The Sevillian has four Champions League. The one in 2016 was won in the penalty shootout against Atlético de Madrid.

June 16, 2021

As Champion of the Champions he faced (and won) Sevilla in the 2016 European Super Cup.

June 16, 2021

In 2017 he won his fourth League.

June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021

His third Champions League would come in 2017 by beating Juventus in the final.

June 16, 2021

In August 2017 he lifted the Spanish Super Cup with Marcelo after beating Barcelona in the final.

June 16, 2021

Ramos won his third European Super Cup in 2017 against Manchester United.

June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos lifts in his fourth Champions League, the one achieved in 2018.

June 16, 2021

