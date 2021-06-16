The presentation of Sergio Ramos with Real Madrid. It was the first Spanish signing with Florentino Pérez as president in the 2005-06 season.
Photo:
Jesus Aguilera
DAILY AS
Photo:
SUSANA VERA
REUTERS
His debut with the white club was entering after the break in a match against Celta de Vigo.
Photo:
Chema Diaz
DAILY AS
Photo:
Chema Diaz
DAILY AS
Sergio Ramos is one of the players with the most expulsions in La Liga. Here his first expulsion with Madrid, against Espanyol at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.
Photo:
Jesus Aguilera
DAILY AS
In Athens he made his debut as a scorer for Real Madrid. Finishing off a set piece with a head.
Photo:
YIORGOS KARAHALIS
REUTERS
In the league he would debut as a scorer against Málaga at La Rosaleda. Topping off a side foul with a head.
Photo:
Mariano well
DAILY AS
Ramos celebrated goals by making fatalities to the delight of the Bernabéu public.
Photo:
SERGIO PEREZ
REUTERS
The fans of the Bernabéu always appreciated the delivery of the camero in defense.
Photo:
Felipe Sevillano
DAILY AS
For the 2006-07 season, Real Madrid hired Capello as a method to end the drought of titles that the white club was going through.
Photo:
Felipe Sevillano
DAILY AS
The singer José Mercé has been one of the great friends of Sergio Ramos in the capital of Spain.
Photo:
Jesus Rubio
DAILY AS
His goal against Barcelona put the 2-3 on the scoreboard. Despite the draw, with a goal from Messi, Real Madrid would start a comeback that would allow them to get their 30th league.
Photo:
Jesus Aguilera
DAILY AS
Sergio Ramos celebrating his first Madrid title. The 2006-07 league. The 30th in the history of the Concha Espina club.
Photo:
Jesus Aguilera
DAILY AS)
In Pamplona, Real Madrid managed to win the league that season in 2007-08. Here Ramos celebrating Higuaín’s goal that gave the whites the 31st league in their history.
Photo:
JOSE LUIS ROCA
AFP
With Jose Mourinho on the white bench (from 2010 to 2013), Ramos performed at a high level.
Photo:
ALESSANDRO BIANCHI
REUTERS
One of the famous moments in his career was during the celebration of the Copa del Rey 2011-2012, winning 1-0 at Barcelona at the Mestalla. On the bus he put the trophy on his head and fell in front of the vehicle destroying the trophy.
Photo:
Adrian Julian
DAILY AS
In the 2011-12 season, Real Madrid won its 32nd league. Decisive victory at the Camp Nou that gave them an advantage over their imminent pursuer, Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona. Celebrate victory with Xabi Alonso at the end of the game.
Photo:
Felipe Sevillano
DAILY AS
This season did not end entirely happy. Ramos hit high on his penalty shootout in the Champions League semi-finals against Bayern. The Bavarian team would thus access the final that would be played that season in their fiefdom, the Allianz Arena.
Photo:
JUAN MEDINA
REUTERS
Ramos celebrating the league title with the fans on the parade organized by the white club through the streets of Madrid. In Bilbao, Real Madrid would win its 32nd League. The 0-3 victory at the old San Mamés earned the team led by Jose Mourinho to win the title.
Photo:
REALMADRID.COM
Without a doubt the most important goal of his career was the one he scored in the 2014 Champions League final in Lisbon against Atlético de Madrid, in the 93rd minute. A goal that would send the game into extra time in which the team white beat the rojiblancos.
Photo:
Jesus Rubio
DAILY AS
Photo:
Jesus Rubio
DAILY AS
Sergio Ramos kisses the tenth European Cup.
Photo:
Laurence griffiths
Getty Images
The 2 team captains pose with the European champion trophy on the lawn of the Da Luz stadium in Lisbon.
Photo:
Jesus Rubio
DAILY AS
Ramos raising the Champions League trophy with the statue of the goddess Cibeles, the venue for Real Madrid titles.
Photo:
Jesus Á. Orihuela
DAILY AS
As in the Champions League final, Ramos would score in the 2014 Club World Cup final against San Lorenzo de Almagro at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco. He had already scored in the semifinal against the Mexican Cruz Azul.
Photo:
Javier Gandul
DAILY AS
Sergio Ramos lamenting during the second leg of the 2014-2015 Champions semi-final against Juventus at the Bernabéu.
Photo:
Chema Diaz
DAILY AS
Sergio Ramos lift the trophy of the International Champions Cup 2015 in China.
Photo:
Pepe Andres
DAILY AS
Sergio Ramos lifts the 2015 Bernabéu Trophy with Marcelo.
Photo:
Felipe Sevillano
DAILY AS
Act of the renovation of Sergio Ramos in the Box of Honor of the Santiago Bernabéu in 2015.
Photo:
Pepe Andres
DAILY AS
Photo:
Pepe Andres
DAILY AS
The Sevillian has four Champions League. The one in 2016 was won in the penalty shootout against Atlético de Madrid.
Photo:
EMILIO COBOS
DAILY AS
As Champion of the Champions he faced (and won) Sevilla in the 2016 European Super Cup.
Photo:
CHEMA DIAZ
DAILY AS
In 2017 he won his fourth League.
Photo:
CHEMA DIAZ
DAILY AS
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
His third Champions League would come in 2017 by beating Juventus in the final.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
In August 2017 he lifted the Spanish Super Cup with Marcelo after beating Barcelona in the final.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Ramos won his third European Super Cup in 2017 against Manchester United.
Photo:
JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA
DAILY AS
Sergio Ramos lifts in his fourth Champions League, the one achieved in 2018.
Photo:
JUAN AGUADO
DAILY AS
The 19/20 season got its fifth league title
Photo:
RAFA APARICIO
THE LEAGUE
