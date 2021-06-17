The goodbye of Sergio Ramos has a direct consequence for Real Madrid. The mechanisms for the renewal of Varane, which ends its contract in 2022, have been put in place. To date, before the end of Ramos was triggered in Madrid, that renewal of the French was stopped. Now it is a priority for the white entity although, even without the French, it would have that demarcation covered with Alaba, who has just arrived free, Militao, who has made a brilliant end of the season, Nacho and Vallejo, the latter on loan at Granada and which has had a good season. And with Chust in the bedroom.

In any case, it is evident that to have a defense of guarantees the participation of Varane, now more without Ramos, is essential. The French wants to renew upward. Although there are no official figures in this regard, it has emerged that It has a chip close to six million euros net per season, very far, for example, from the 12 that Alaba collects. It must be borne in mind that Varane is the starting center-back not only of Madrid, but also of the world champion team (and favorite in this European Championship), Mbappé’s France.

Varane had told Madrid that he preferred to wait to discuss his renewal, that he was in no hurry, aware that there were other issues on the table that at the moment were more important for the white entity, such as the renewals of Modric and Lucas Vázquez, already resolved, or that of Ramos himself. The three finished their contract on June 30 … But actually Varane’s was a strategy. At 28, the center-back is going to sign his last major contract as a professional, and he had very important offers, especially from United and PSG. Now he has more strength for that upward negotiation with Madrid.

The departure of Ramos from the white entity leaves the way clear to Varane for this upward renewal. Either way, you are not insured. Real Madrid continues to need to make cash with players and the end of the Militao season would mean that, if Varane’s renewal has not been signed, a sale for a significant amount will be considered if a good offer arrives for him. The Board of Directors of Real Madrid thinks that, in this time of crisis, if the quarry can contribute in one line, it is precisely in this one. And any source of financing is little to commit those big signings that are on the horizon, mainly those of Mbappé and Haaland. TEverything is still in the air, but in one way or another, Varane is closer to his continuity.