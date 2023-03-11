The cameras monitored Ramos after the end of the match, with a score of 0-2 in favor of Bayern Munich, and he seemed upset, because Saint-Germain did not qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

And according to media reports, Ramos insulted the French club with obscene words.

In response to these reports, Ramos broke his silence, commenting in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “I do not usually touch on topics of this kind, but I will not accept something that has not happened. I cannot say at any time the word Paris attached to any Bad phrase.”

Ramos added, “All that came out of me was an expression of disappointment after the match, and I did not refer to the club.”

He concluded his tweet by saying, “We used to do such things in the football world. Let’s not invent a story out of nowhere.”

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, a Munich player, scored against his former team Saint-Germain, and Serge Gnabry added a second goal, leading the German team to a 2-0 victory and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The 33-year-old, who played for the Parisian club between 2018 and 2020 before joining Bayern, scored from close range, taking advantage of a pass from Leon Goritska in the 61st minute.

Gnabry, who came on as a substitute, also scored from a counterattack in the 89th minute, to seal his team’s 3-0 victory on aggregate for the home and away matches.

With this result, Bayern strengthened its position among the teams nominated to win the title after overthrowing the star-studded French team like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League will take place on March 17.