Only the signature is missing, but the agreement between Agustín Ramos and Felipe Moreno has not changed its roadmap and the agreement between both parties has been agreed and, as can be seen in the image, sealed with a handshake this noon.

Both were seen in Andrés López’s office this Thursday. The meeting, which lasted about two hours, confirmed the good harmony between the two parties and left everything closed for the next Real Murcia Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held on November 29 at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia. After the hearing, Agustín Ramos and Felipe Moreno ate at the Salzillo Restaurant, in the center of Murcia.

The public signing of the agreement will be done at the Shareholders’ Meeting itself. This noon the last details that remained to be closed were polished. Everything will be 100% closed at the Shareholders’ Meeting, where Ramos and Moreno will explain to the shareholders their work plan and their project for the pepper club.

The agreement is total, and in these days prior to the Meeting both will meditate and be in contact to see various topics to be developed in their new journey together leading the project of the Grana entity.

In this way, on November 29 Real Murcia will enter a new dimension and a stage that seems exciting. After many years where institutional instability has been the order of the day, the grana club seems to look to the future with optimism.