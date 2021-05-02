Zidane trembles with the daily medical report. In this Sunday, as usual, good and bad news. The positive notes were put by Ramos and Mendy, who worked alone with the ball and at a good pace on the Valdebebas pitch. There are still days ahead but at the club they are very optimistic about both: in principle Zizou They will have them available on Wednesday in the Champions League return against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

On the negative side, Varane and Valverde, almost ruled out for the match against Chelsea. The Frenchman worked alone in the gym and this Monday he will undergo an MRI that will determine if there is an injury to his quadriceps. after he had to retire with annoying at halftime of the game against Osasuna. There are very few days ahead and, with the level shown by Nacho and Militao, it is not expected that Zidane will force him even if there was no injury.

Valverde, for his part, has not yet tested negative for COVID and cannot join training with the rest of his teammates. Even if the negative arrived on time, it would arrive without any rhythm to the game, so there are no options for him to start in London. In fact, Zidane expects that he will not be able to count on the Uruguayan and that is why he reserved Kroos and Modric against Osasuna.

On the other hand, there is no news about the Marcelo case: depending on the circumstances at his polling station on election day, he may travel with the team on Tuesday or later on a private flight to join the concentration in London. One way or another, the Brazilian will be on Wednesday.