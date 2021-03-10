Real Madrid trained this Wednesday in Valdebebas, from 11:00 am, with great news for Zinedine Zidane: the coach was finally able to count on two of his most important footballers working with the group, Sergio Ramos and Hazard. The captain and the Belgian had been out for quite some time, touching the ball and working hard, but individually. This Wednesday, at last, it was time for them to join the group.

The case of the Sevillian is remarkable, since he underwent an operation on the meniscus in his left knee on February 6; Then an absence of about six weeks was estimated, but little more than a month later, Ramos is already working at a good pace. The captain, with his renewal for Real Madrid still pending resolution, points to the decisive stretch of the season. It was in fact his plan, as AS already recounted on February 23: a few minutes against Elche and be able to choose to be a starter against Atalanta.

Hazard, in Real Madrid training.

The Belgian thing has been different. Hazard was injured on February 3, with a muscle tear in the left anterior rectus., an injury with a loss initially estimated in three or four weeks, although Zidane later lowered that forecast to two or three weeks. A month later, he still did not return, and it is that days ago he felt bad sensations in the injured area and he stopped the intensity with which he had been working. This Wednesday, at last, he joined the group.

Ramos, in Real Madrid training.

Both win integers to be able to participate in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Atalanta, in Valdebebas on March 16, after the 0-1 harvested in Italy. If they continue to exercise with the group all this week, it is likely that they will be called up against Elche, also at Di Stéfano (Saturday from 4:15 p.m.), although it is difficult for them to enter the starting eleven after their respective inactivities. The Sevillian, a specialist when it comes to shortening deadlines, has more options to be a starter.