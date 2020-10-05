France Football will not award the traditional Ballon d’Or this season, but it has projected a special award with which to choose the best eleven in history. It has been called the Golden Ball Dream Team and some of its nominees are already known, specifically the goalkeepers and defenders. The names of the midfielders will be announced next week, followed by the forwards. On December 17, the 170 journalists who regularly vote for the Ballon d’Or, including Alfredo Relaño, honorary president of AS, will choose the best eleven of all time.

At the moment, the name of Iker Casillas appears on the list of 10 best goalkeepers in history. Along with him, other very reputable names such as Banks, Buffon, Maier, Neuer, Nkono, Schmeichel, Van der Sar, Yashin and Zoff. Of all of them, only one will be in the Ballon d’Or Dream Team. Casillas opts for it, after his triumphant career in Madrid and in the National Team.

The names of the best right-backs were also announced. The list is equally spectacular and consists of Bergomi, Cafú, Carlos Albero, Djalma Santos, Gentile, Kaltz, Lahm, Suurbier, Thuram and Vogts. In this position, the Brazilians appear as clear favorites, although the notable absence of Dani Alves stands out.

In the central chapter, another Spaniard sneaks into the list of candidates: Sergio Ramos. The central defender of Real Madrid and the National Team is among the 10 best for France Football and integrates the payroll together with Baresi, Beckenbauer, Desailly, Koeman, Bobby Moore, Pasarella, Sammer and Scirea. There is a lot of level in this position, but Ramos has a chance of winning it.