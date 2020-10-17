The alarms go off at Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos left injured in the middle of the game against Cádiz and his presence in the Classic is in the air. The exact moment of the injury is unknown, but he had a strong clash with Lozano in the 27th minute from which he came out resentful. The load of matches that he carries on his legs is also strong: it hasn’t stopped a day yet since the return of LaLiga.

4

Ramos felt discomfort in his left knee and did not want to force it. At halftime, he was seen doing exercises with the physical trainer, testing himself, but his gestures were that something was wrong and Zidane quickly received the order that he should replace him. Militao, who was just returning after injuring his adductor, was the man chosen to take his place.

Real Madrid has not yet issued an official medical report. Bouquets He went out to the stands near game time to finish watching the game with his teammates. They put ice on it and it rested. Before he had left the field on his own foot: It doesn’t seem like it’s serious, but the Classic is in 8 days and that makes the color of the alarms redder than normal.