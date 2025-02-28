02/28/2025



Updated at 8:12 p.m.





In ABC, the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelenski has been continued, while in ‘Better late‘(La Sexta) The second images that were coming from that face to face were also followed. To the debate table by Iñaki López and Cristina Pardo Several Tertulians who have been surprised, negative, for Trump’s attitude towards the Ukrainian president. However, Ramoncín has once again been the most sharp about it and has exploded to see certain passages of this appointment.

The Spanish singer and songwriter has come to say the following: “It is an empire that decides to put a soldier in ridicule in front of the whole world.” “It’s hard to understand this,” he said with a counterpart. And is that Ramoncínas he has pointed out on other occasions, in previous programs of this chain, he considers that “Trump is the greatest danger that humanity has suffered in many years” and whenever the “terror” produced by the steps that the US president is giving in the first months of his mandate.

The face to face has been very tense. It has taken place in Washington and the goal was to discuss a possible agreement to end a war that lasts three years, the one that Ukraine and Russia maintain. Donald Trump He has come to accuse Zelenski of being “playing with the life of the people” and of being “playing with the third World War.” Insults have been repeated as “stupid” and during the meeting it has been noticed how the Ukrainian president was trying to keep the type.

In ‘Better late’ it has been criticized that for them, for the US, this has been a kind of “television show” and Ramoncín He has insisted that the world is before »a insane who only cares about money». Iñaki López has added that this is “only the beginning and that we will surely see much lower levels of morality.”









Pedro Rodrígueza political collaborator political scroller, has been as sharp as Ramoncín and the rest of the people who participated in the debate table. This has affirmed the following: “Trump is acting as a Putin collaborator and is assuming the Kremlin version about the beginning of the war.”

Finally, the press conference has been canceled after this meeting. Trump has shared in media that «Zelenski. He is not prepared for peace »and that” respect for the United States of America in his dear oval office ».