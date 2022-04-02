Bambola Ramona explains that she changed her life after her farewell to television

We haven’t heard of her for a long time, Ramona dollat the registry office Ramona Chorleauexplained that she is now far from TV and that she has completely changed her profession.

The girl gained popularity in the Mole program, but now she has decided to reinvent herself and started a new job. She regrets no choice:

“Any work I’ve done in my life – he said – I’ve always done it with passion, love and a lot of heart. Life is made up of stages, things evolve and change “.

The woman was no longer called on television: “They were difficult years I do not hide it, the success has vanished and I had to reinvent myself and start from scratch, learning to be satisfied.

Even before television, the woman worked in the health professions and then decided to change to make a show:

Before landing on television I was an assistant in the chair of a dental office, I was discovered by my long-time agent Edoardo Artom who did everything to convince me to throw me.

I am very satisfied with my second life. I work at the Molinette hospital in Turin and manage deliveries to all the other hospitals in the city, in a nutshell I deal with logistics within the health branch.

The woman has not appeared on television for many years now:

I have not appeared on TV for exactly eight years, the last one I hosted on television was by Barbara d’Urso a few months after becoming a mother. Yes, I must admit that I would very much like to go back to work on television but with a different type of career path than in the past, I no longer have the age or the desire to be a valley.

In Ramona Chorleau’s past there is also a rather painful episode: