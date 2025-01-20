Ramón Valencia has practically tied up all the figures that will make up the Maestranza season ticket –Morante de la Puebla, Roca Rey, Daniel Luque, Alejandro Talavante and José María Manzanares–, without at the moment there is communication with the attorney of Juan Ortega, also a businessman José María Garzón. There is significant discomfort in the environment of the Huerta del Rey bullfighter, ensuring that he is not willing to receive “a plate of lentils” at the last minute.

Once the sign of the Easter Sunday –Morante de la Puebla, Alejandro Talavante and Daniel Luque with Núñez del Cuvillo bulls–, Pagés has negotiated in recent days with the Roca Rey entourage, as well as with Simón Casas, the brothers Matilla and Luis Manuel Lozano. The inclusion of the Núñez del Cuvillo bulls at Easter at the request of his companions makes Morante release the Victoriano del Río cumshot for April, therefore dealing with the two runs by Joaquín Núñez in Resurrection and San Miguel (possible alternative by Javier Zulueta).

After a first contact, everything seems to indicate that the Peruvian right-hander will be three afternoons in the fertilizer –two in lanterns and one in San Miguel–, just like Daniel Luquewho for the moment would be spending an afternoon in Resurrección, Feria de Abril and San Miguel, waiting to get a fourth bullfight. Alejandro Talavante will be there for at least three afternoons and José María Manzanares, between two and three.

After this principle of agreement with the respective representatives, Ramón Valencia will begin in the coming days to shape the posters based on the livestock farms requested by each representative, which in many cases are repeated requests. The bullfight of rejones does seem clear with Andy Cartagena, Diego Ventura and Guillermo Hermoso de Mendoza. While all this is happening, José María Garzón still does not receive the call of the company Pagés, a circumstance that is preceded by the controversial award of the Cuatro Caminos Arena in Santandera concession that has been ratified this week by the Santander City Council despite the challenge from the Matilla-Valencia couple.









As sources close to Juan Ortega say, the bullfighter would only agree to be hired at the April Fair if they are part of the negotiation. Ramón Valencia Pastor and José María Garzónwithout intermediaries. On the other hand, in the Pagés company, as other sources familiar with the situation point out, the response that Ortega gave in the good interview granted to journalist Rosario Pérez from ABC did not sit particularly well, when, after asking her if she feared that this controversy of Santander affected his hiring from Seville, he responded that: “No, because the circumstances in which I find myself right now I don’t need José María Garzón or the company from Seville to fight bullfighting. This is a business and sometimes you get angry with some and sometimes with others. “Just as you get angry, you let go.” At the moment: anger…