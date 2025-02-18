02/18/2025



Updated at 12:13.





The bullfighter of Los Palacios and VillafrancTo Pepe Moral will return to the teacher in 2025 After three seasons without doing the walk on his pool. A gold opportunity offered by the Pagés company after being aware of its Meritory Paso through Peruvian landsswhere he set up after crossing his career for a complicated bump from which he seems committed to leave, as he shows his sharp face and confirm his long stays in the Andean country, bullfighting in all kinds of squares and before all kinds of cattle.

It has been directly Ramón Valencia who has called to the Matador of Bulls Sevillian to confirm his return to the teacher, as well as the Pagés company confidence in which you can take this opportunity to go back your career. It should be remembered that even that knee injury, Pepe Moral crossed a few golden moments consolidating in that type of tougher posters such as one of more powerful muleterers in the ranks.

After confirming on Monday the three runs that Manuel Escribano (Victorino, Santiago Domecq and Miura) will deal, the businessman has closed on Tuesday who his teammates will be in this last run of the continued cycle of the teacher, a Terna one hundred percent Sevillian: Manuel Escribano, Pepe Moral and Esau Fernández. Thus, these are the posters, in the absence of the last runs:

-Easter Sunday. Bulls of Núñez del Cuvillo for Morante de la Puebla, Alejandro Talavante and Daniel Luque.









–Domingo, April 27. Possibly bulls of the fifth.

–Lan, April 28. Hand in hand between Javier Zulueta and Marco Pérez with steers of Alejandro Talavante.

–Martes, April 29. Possibly source bulls.

– Wednesday, April 30. Toros de Alcurrucén for the Fandi, David Galván and Ginés Marín.

–Jueves, May 1. Domingo Hernández bulls for Morante de la Puebla, Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado.

–VIERNES, MAY 2. Jandilla bulls for José María Manzanares, Sebastián Castella and Borja Jiménez.

–Sabado, May 3. Bulls of Victorino Martín for Manuel Jesús ‘El Cid’, Manuel Escribano and Daniel Luque.

–Domingo, May 4. Bulls of Fermín Bohórquez for Rui Fernandes, Diego Ventura and Guillermo Hermoso de Mendoza.

–Lan, May 5. Matilla bulls for Morante de la Puebla, José María Manzanares and Alejandro Talavante.

–Martes, May 6. Toros de Santiago Domecq for Miguel Ángel Perera, Borja Jiménez and Manuel Escribano.

– Wednesday, May 7. Victoriano of the River for Miguel Ángel Perera, Juan Ortega and Roca Rey.

–Jueves, May 8. Bulls by Juan Pedro Domecq for Diego Urdiales, Sebastián Castella and Pablo Aguado.

–VIERNES, MAY 9. Bulls of Garcigrande for Morante de la Puebla, Daniel Luque and Tomás Rufo.

–Sajado, May 10. Bulls of El Parralejo for Cayetano Rivera Ordonez, Roca Rey and David de Miranda.

–Domingo, May 11. Miura bulls for Manuel Escribano, Pepe Moral and Esau Fernández.

San Miguel

–VIERNES, September 26. Victoriano del Río bulls for José María Manzanares, Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado.

–Sabado, September 27. Bulls of Garcigrande for Alejandro Talavante, Daniel Luque and Borja Jiménez.

–Domingo, September 28. Bulls of Núñez del Cuvillo for Morante de la Puebla, Roca Rey and Javier Zulueta.