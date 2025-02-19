Emilio de Justo has launched a last order to the Pagés company When the fertilizer posters are already closed, as ABC of Seville can advance exclusively. The agent of the Extremaduran bullfighter would have transferred Ramón Valencia in the last hours Bullfight the six bulls of the fifthas long as the company chooses to move the run to the lampteric period, an extreme too very difficult to achieve.

Difficult because the teacher of the Maestranza has already informed all the attorneys of their respective hiring, as well as the last closed the Run of the fifth for a list in which Román Collado, Curro Díaz and (possibly) Paco Ureña would be. It should be remembered that Emilio de Justo rejected the initial, and unique offer of the Pagés company that was going to deal with the Victorino Martín and La Quinta runsestimating the bullfighter who after having cut Six ears in the last two seasons At least he deserved a run in lanterns. Thus, this is the April Fair that has been publishing exclusive ABC of Seville:

-Easter Sunday. Bulls of Núñez del Cuvillo for Morante de la Puebla, Alejandro Talavante and Daniel Luque.

–Domingo, April 27. Fuente Ymbro bulls for Lama de Góngora, Calerito and (possibly) Samuel Navalón.









–Lan, April 28. Hand in hand between Javier Zulueta and Marco Pérez with steers of Alejandro Talavante.

–Martes, April 29. Bulls of the fifth. For Curro Díaz, Román and (possibly) Paco Ureña.

– Wednesday, April 30. Toros de Alcurrucén for the Fandi, David Galván and Ginés Marín.

–Jueves, May 1. Domingo Hernández bulls for Morante de la Puebla, Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado.

–VIERNES, MAY 2. Jandilla bulls for José María Manzanares, Sebastián Castella and Borja Jiménez.

–Sabado, May 3. Bulls of Victorino Martín for Manuel Jesús ‘El Cid’, Manuel Escribano and Daniel Luque.

–Domingo, May 4. Bulls of Fermín Bohórquez for Rui Fernandes, Diego Ventura and Guillermo Hermoso de Mendoza.

–Lan, May 5. Matilla bulls for Morante de la Puebla, José María Manzanares and Alejandro Talavante.

–Martes, May 6. Toros de Santiago Domecq for Miguel Ángel Perera, Borja Jiménez and Manuel Escribano.

– Wednesday, May 7. Victoriano of the River for Miguel Ángel Perera, Juan Ortega and Roca Rey.

–Jueves, May 8. Bulls by Juan Pedro Domecq for Diego Urdiales, Sebastián Castella and Pablo Aguado.

–VIERNES, MAY 9. Bulls of Garcigrande for Morante de la Puebla, Daniel Luque and Tomás Rufo.

–Sajado, May 10. Bulls of El Parralejo for Cayetano Rivera Ordonez, Roca Rey and David de Miranda.

–Domingo, May 11. Miura bulls for Manuel Escribano, Pepe Moral and Esau Fernández.

San Miguel

–VIERNES, September 26. Victoriano del Río bulls for José María Manzanares, Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado.

–Sabado, September 27. Bulls of Garcigrande for Alejandro Talavante, Daniel Luque and Borja Jiménez.

–Domingo, September 28. Bulls of Núñez del Cuvillo for Morante de la Puebla, Roca Rey and Javier Zulueta.