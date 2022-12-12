Guasave, Sinaloa.- With an unstoppable producer of Ramon Ramirez at the close of the ninth scroll, Cotton growers from Guasave left Naranjeros from Hermosillo on the landby defeating them 3-2 and incidentally taking the duel of honor in the sixth series of the second round of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League.

With this victory, the blue and whites ended a four-game losing streak and put their record at 7-11 in wins and losses, while the oranges remained at 13-5.

the serpentine

Texan Geno Encina started the match for the blue ship, who threw seven complete blank innings, in which he allowed two hits, walked three and prescribed seven chocolates. He gave up the spot to Jeff Ibarra, Rafael Córdova and finished winner Brandon Koch.

Ryan Verdugo left without a decision for the Sonorans, pitching five innings of two runs, and Raúl Barrón, Alan Rangel and the defeated César Vargas continued.

the offensive

Algodoneros produced two runs in the second round, first Ramón Ramírez with a double to the left sent Héctor Hernández home, and minutes later Erisbel Arruebarruena gave an unstoppable hit that sent Ramírez to the promised land to put the actions 2-0.

Naranjeros equalized the actions at two runs in the eighth roll, when Alejandro Flores received a walk opening the batch and then scored with an unstoppable hit to rookie center back Ángel Camacho, and Írving López, with another RBI single, pushed one more in Ángel Camacho’s spikes.

Algodoneros made the winning run in the ninth inningfirst Héctor Hernández opened with a hit to right and then he was put out at second base in an attempt to be advanced by Heberto Félix, who reached on the ball occupies, and his place was taken by pinch runner Ciro Norzagaray, who dropped to the plate with a hit to center field by Ramón Ramírez.

what’s coming

On Tuesday sharp at 7:30 p.m., Algodoneros de Guasave, with the North American Matt Pobereyko in the center of the diamond, will welcome Charros de Jalisco.