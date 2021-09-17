By

Near the top there are always a thousand excuses to get off and only one reason to go up ”. The copyright of the phrase belongs to Ramón Portilla (Madrid, 1958). A metaphor inspired by the mountains, but applicable to any area of ​​life. September is a good month to grab one of these dates when the conventional world that revolves around us drills your head, suggesting that it is the perfect month to start new projects / seasons / challenges / paths. A profound phrase, that of excuses in life (top), which sprouts with the sincerity that a mirror with your own image gives you back. There are people who get used to not looking at each other so as not to be scared (some do not like to look fat or, worse still, sad); other people only dare to look at themselves with their good profile; Others opt for the filters offered by modern mobile technology and social networks, in order to live a reality that is not theirs, but their own. like alien; but few dare to look at themselves in that mirror, recognize the reality that your own eyes transmit, forget about excuses and face with courage the decisions that have to be made in order to start seeing themselves differently. For this reason, many others, instead of putting themselves in front of that mirror of reality, these days of September are clinging to advice such as that of the lawyer Aitor Pérez Girona (applicable to all professions) in order to face the new judicial ‘season’: “September is not the month to have illusions or to set goals. It is a month to let go and maintain hygiene is a goal that must be met, without greatly increasing the use of alcohol and anxiolytics ”. Between these two worlds, that of mountain existentialism (where the human being conquers his authentic being in the face of the responsibility to act in the world and not become a vassal of events) and labor determinism (where resignation arises as a quietism and fear immobilizes and weakens us) we were planted in Valdemorillo on September 9, in the old kilns of the old ceramic factory back in 1845 with Juan Falcó and today converted into the Giralt Laporta House of Culture, in memory of the founder of the old glass factory also located in this town, 35km from Madrid and with 12,000 inhabitants. For now, to find the essence of a dream chaser you have to move your ass and it is not enough to turn on a mobile to join Twitch. New times, for example, allow you to buy a tableware from Amazon (we assume that it is made in China and not in Valdemorillo), but to discover the authenticity of the adventurous spirit of the old school you have to follow the old ways.

As José Ramón de la Morena would say, Valdemorillo is the land of illustrious conquerors of dreams such as Manuel Franco or Carlos Suárez. And following Pérez de Tudela’s advice (“if I continued doing journalism, what I would do would be to speak well of my friends”), a conversation with Manu comes to mind not long ago, in front of the vending machines on Valentín Street. Blessed, about the future of the journalist profession (after having traveled the world a few times covering Formula 1 or the Dakar like a pen) and the dream of recycling to reopen his father’s old restaurant. Today The House of Manolo Franco appears in the Michelin Guide and Repso Guidel as a gastronomic place of importance. Plis, plas. Said and done. Like the one who treads (with blood, sweat and tears) the summit and then parachutes from above, like Carlos Suárez. Plis, plas. Leaving behind powerful excuses to surrender body and soul to exciting challenges, surrounded by the anguish that marks the uncertainty of discovering if those decisions will be comforting or will ruin everything. That’s what he came to talk about Ramon Portilla, the street butcher’s son Moratines (in the Embajadores neighborhood of Madrid) who discovered the magical world of the mountains thanks to La Pedriza. His accession during his young days in the UBSA (Unión de Buitres SA) allowed him to escape from a dark world, which caught many young people in the Madrid capital on drugs during the 70s, to climb mountains. Then, some time later, after writing powers of attorney and wills for years at a Notary’s Office where he worked, Ramón deduced that the motto of the Illustrious Notarial Colleges, Nihil prius Fide (“Nothing before faith”), he lacked at least three more words: “Nothing before faith in the mountains.” Thus, one fine day, is how he decided to take a leave of absence, a three-month salary advance to venture on an expedition in the Himalayas and never return to the world of normals. Plis, plas. Convinced that he also wanted to attest to his own existence and the beautiful peaks that inhabit our planet. In this way he became the first Spaniard to reach the highest summit of each continent in the decade back in the 90’s (“I was lucky enough to climb eight thousand when it was not fashionable to climb eight thousand”, he repeats). So, too, it’s like One fine day he appeared at the Vicente Calderón to execute an honor kick in an Atlético de Madrid match chaired by Jesús Gil. “The next day I appeared in all the newspapers and radios in the country for kicking a ball, I had not seen a soccer game in my life and had been climbing mountains all my life,” says a mountaineer who collaborated for 13 years in the great ‘The Edge of the impossible’.

Now times have not changed for the better, where if you are not related to football (before and now) or Twicht (now and who knows if tomorrow) you end up in an immense sack of media non-existence. But we are facing a man who, in addition to dreams, conquers companies that hire him to motivate their employees, without going any further, last season he gave two to the executives and employees of Atlético de Madrid, and they ended up winning the League. “There I leave the data,” he released with a mischievous smile as soon as he began a conference called “For the mountains of the world.” The excuse is the mountains to delve into something deeper such as dreams and the passion that guides us to them. Pay attention to an inner light that we all harbor somewhere in our hearts. In that, Ramón Portilla is the best example of a notary to show that the place of birth or social status does not matter to climb to the top. Ambassadors are far from experiencing the alpine environment that Kilian Jornet had since he was born in a refuge in Cap del Rec; and 60 years later he still lives in the same house and the same car (“I don’t have properties, the money I had I always spent on trips”). “The challenge does not matter, the attitude matters is what I say in the company conferences that call me, although the good motivation is that they pay good salaries to their employees”he argues with overwhelming logic. He loves motorcycles, but he doesn’t sell you any: “In life there comes a time when you have to choose and reject things.” That happened to him when he was 40 years old, with a backpack full of experiences and conquered summits, when he suffered a terrible accident on the Walker Spur of Mont Blanc that he was about to not tell: “I made a mistake. I grabbed onto a block the size of a refrigerator and the block fell off. I fell about 20 meters, hanging 500 meters from the ground with an open fracture of the tibia and fibula. It was the hardest night of my life and at the same time one of the most beautiful when I saw the sunrise. I clung to the photo of my son, at that time 9 months, thinking that he did not want to bleed to death, that I wanted to see him grow up. There was a time when the pain didn’t matter and I didn’t want to fall asleep through the night. He thought that if he arrived alive at dawn, he would have some chance of staying alive. That’s what happened, after 12 hours hanging, a helicopter appeared to rescue me. I was the expert. They and the gendarmes were the ones who saved my life. He was 40 years old. I had left a permanent job to live the passion of climbing, but you see in a moment that your world is ending. That you are going to be lame. Then I had a very bad season, where I suffered a lot. I thought I only had two options: give up and lock myself up to live surrounded by memories and books; the other was to keep on doing what I liked, even if it was limping, and that’s what I did, ”he recalls.

An inveterate reader, Ramón Portilla boasts the size of his mountain library. “He who avoids a passion dies slowly. Whoever slowly complains about their bad luck dies slowly ”says one of his favorite poems by Martha Medeiros. That is the lesson that Portilla brings us in his lectures. It passionately tells the story of mountaineering and its journey through an infinity of peaks of infinite beauty such as Cerro Torre (3,128), Chogolisa (7,654), Shivling (6,543) or Khan Tengeri (7,001), but the story shudders, for example of his impossible love with the K2: “It is the one that I have loved the most of all and the one that I have not uploaded.” He recalled that 1994 expedition in which he lost his life Atxo Apellániz. “What we lived there is perfectly reflected by my friend Juanjo San Sebastián in ‘Appointment with the summit ‘, the best mountain book that nobody has ever written ”, he emphasizes. He reached the heart of the audience after the lesson he took from Laila (6,096), when he crowned it on the sixth attempt. “When I limped down from the summit, it was a moment that I didn’t know if it was the happiest on earth or the saddest. What is more important about the path of fighting for the dream or the fact of achieving it? ”. Paraphrasing the same Portilla, mountaineers and journalists walk the path on the footprints of giants. So keep sharing what the same protagonist recounts in his lectures and books (Rock dreams, 2021; History of beautiful mountains, 2016; and The seven summits, 2005) It seems to me like I’m betraying him in some way. As if I were to post dozens of sketches of unknown roads on Facebook. Therefore, I am the only one plis, plas What I get is to recommend Ramón Portilla’s lectures and cite his works, along with that of all the authentic alpine journalists who narrated his adventures. All the rest were the irrelevant reflections of a pen that had been making a thousand excuses for a few days not to write this review.

The random wardrobe playlist