02/17/2025



Updated at 4:52 p.m.





The Juanlu and Isaac goals They were the main protagonists of the quarry in the triumph by win of the Seville FC during your visit to Valladolida 0-4 that in the final minutes finished on the scoreboard Lukebakiobut also had in Ramón Martínez The other pleasant face of the Pucelana afternoon for Sevillismo. And is that the Murcian defender with Dorsal from Sevilla Atlético played his First minutes in LaLiga First division.

With the league debut of the Muleño they are already seven The players who started the season with the first team card Nervionense subsidiary What have debuted in LaLiga In this course 24-25 under Xavi’s orders García Pimientanamely, Idumbo, Mateo Mejía, Isra Domínguez, García Pascual, Darío and Antonettibefore this Sunday Ramón Martínez was done.

This figure rises to nine Sevilla Atlético players who have played so far with the shirt of the first team of Sevilla so far this season if we count the meetings of the Copa del Reysince those mentioned above join Collado and Castrín.

There is the circumstance that Pucela’s was not the official debut of Ramón Martínez With the first Sevilla squad in any competition, since, together with the aforementioned Castrín, he played his First game with the elastic nervionense in the duel of the second round of the Copa del Rey against Olot in Catalan lands.









In your personal account of InstagramRamón Martínez showed his joy to debut in the First Division with Sevilla: «02/16/25 A date that I will never forget, where I fulfilled the dream that I have been working and fighting for so long! I want to thank Sevilla first for making it come true and also to people who always encourage me to be the best version of me in my day to day! Happy for what was achieved, hungry for what is coming!«.