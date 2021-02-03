Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Khorfakkan striker Ramon Lopez has confirmed that he will soon be sitting with club officials to discuss the terms of his contract, which will expire during the next six months, indicating that he is only thinking about providing his best to serve the team, especially by being the top scorer in the league.

He added, “My focus is currently on serving the team and I am very comfortable being in the club. The environment is attractive, and I think that I will continue in the club if we agree on all the details.”

Lopez said in an exclusive interview with “Al-Ittihad” that he was able to overcome the difficulties he faced at the beginning of the league, including the injury that he missed due to some matches, and his level was greatly affected by this injury, and he did not register in a number of important matches, but with his own determination and with the help of the technical and administrative staff. He succeeded in overcoming these pitfalls and devoted himself to scoring goals, including his success in being the team’s top scorer.

Lopez assured his full confidence during the injury period that he was able to return to his level because the conditions in which the season started were difficult after a long hiatus, and he had full confidence in his capabilities, so it was a very natural return to register with the help of all colleagues, adding: “I am happy with my success in winning a number of awards, including one award. The best player in the polls, but they are personal awards and the most important of them is my true service to the team as a top scorer, and it is my main mission that I came to Khor Fakkan and I think that I succeeded in that greatly.

On the reasons for the club’s brilliance in the recent period, its victory over Al-Jazira and its draw with Al-Ain, he said: The team benefited from the change of the technical staff and the appointment of the Brazilian Caio Zanardi, as well as from hiring a number of good players who formed a good addition to the team, especially in the winter transfers, which are important elements that “I helped the team to make a good leap and reach a good rate of points, unlike the previous season, during which the team did not provide the desired level except in the second round only.”

Lopez touched on the most important deal for the team, which is to attract Ismail Al Hammadi, as he said: “Al Hammadi is considered one of the most important players and is a name known in the Emirates League. Good elements, I hope Al-Hammadi helps me pass many balls in front of the goal in order to score goals for the team, and I think that we have reached a good degree of understanding. ”