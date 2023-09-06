Ramón López de Mántaras (Sant Vicenç de Castellet, Barcelona, ​​71 years old) is director of the Artificial Intelligence Research Institute of the Higher Center for Scientific Research (CSIC) and one of the pioneers of the subject in Spain, a field in which he has been dedicated since more than 40 years ago. The irruption of ChatGPT and the great language models (LLM, in its acronym in English) is not the first revolution that López de Mántaras has experienced: “I started in 1975 and I have already seen at least two periods of great expectations and fears, which in the end they led to winters, crossings of the desert”, he says. Although today’s news is surprising and an incredible milestone, his perspective and knowledge give more context to the headlines of the last few months: “These language models are possible thanks to the fact that we have so much data on the Internet, thousands of processors working simultaneously, and the algorithmic improvements. But there is still a long way to go before artificial intelligence (AI) becomes truly intelligent.

Ask. Why has ChatGPT surprised us so much?

Answer. No one anticipated that these language models, like ChatGPT, would be so adept at generating close and convincing language. This has surprised us all. No one, and I have spoken with many colleagues, expected this improvement in this short time.

Q. Has something been exaggerated?

R. ChatGPT actually just makes see that understands the language. It is very easy for us, also for AI experts themselves, to fall into the temptation of anthropomorphism. I’m tired of seeing articles that say, not that it “processes” language, but that it “understands” it. It is not like this. That’s the difference with a human.

Q. It is not smart.

R. There is a word problem. AIs are intelligences very different from humans. It’s another source of confusion. Headlines should not say “AI does this” or “decides that”. It should be made clear that there are always a lot of people behind that have made it possible. AI is a formidable instrument, very sophisticated, but it has no initiative, it has no objectives, it does not understand, it does not have a model of the world, it does not have common sense.

Q. What is missing?

R. There are millions of little common sense insights that machines don’t have. We learn them from a young age. For example, we do not have to know anything about the law of gravity. A small child knows that if he drops something it will fall, whatever it is. You should not train it with millions of different objects falling like an AI does. With a handful of times he has already learned it.

Q. But AI can do things that we can’t.

R. Calculators also do things that we don’t know about. But we are not saying that calculators are smart.

Q. Does the language generation make it look different?

R. Yes. But who gives meaning to that language is the human reading it, the machine does not give any meaning to what it generates. ChatGPT doesn’t understand anything.

Q. It seems that he understands our requests.

R. That’s the problem. It gives that feeling. Here is the big confusion. It does not understand anything, it only calculates the probability of which words will follow, nothing more. It does not always put the most probable word because otherwise it would always put the same answer to the same request. Evaluate thousands of words that could continue. Sometimes he takes the first, second or third. Since there are so many with a non-zero probability of continuing, it is generally correct and seems coherent and is different. We have interacted with the world and the objects or concepts that the machine mentions through the signifier [las palabras] for us they have a correspondence which is the meaning. ChatGPT is a language model, not the world. This is what separates you from the idea of ​​understanding language.

Q. One of the most hyped achievements is his ability to pass exams.

R. Most likely, those questions and answers already existed in the training set. There’s like a little trap. He does not solve a problem by reasoning, because his reasoning capacity is zero.

Q. We are far from becoming the so-called general AI, with common sense, like the famous Terminator.

R. It has been a significant improvement, but we are far, far away from a general AI. Not even with a hundred billion more parameters will they make it, they will never be able to understand the language. Intrinsically it cannot be fixed, you will never be able to understand by how the algorithm itself is made. [El premio Turing y jefe de IA en Meta] Yann LeCun says, and I agree, like many other colleagues, that it must first be modularize. ChatGPT is a jumble, it’s all there. With factual knowledge he is wrong. A colleague wrote me an email asking if he was okay because ChatGPT had told him that I had died. I asked him about my top ten jobs and they were all made up. There must be separate modules: one for knowledge, another for reasoning, planning, common sense. This is called modularize the architecture.

Q. Can the false information it generates in turn feed future models?

R. Yes, what they generate are inputs for other language models that they will learn in turn. That will snowball. The falsehoods they generate will multiply. Two or three years from now, there will no longer be a majority of truthful things on the internet. Since we will already be contaminated by the results of the models we have now, there will come a time when almost everything on the internet will be fake, it will eat up the human part that we have made up to now.

Q. Are the models not trained with some of the content from the previous version?

R. No. ChatGPT-5 will train you from scratch. They will not take ChatGPT-4 and train it. It is not incremental. They can’t easily touch up what’s there. GPT-4 was already trained outside of the previous ones, 100 million of dollars it cost them. I don’t think they train GPT-5, I don’t think we’ll see a ChatGPT-5. But if it came, those 100 million dollars would still be 1,000 million, only for training, apart from the energy consumption that would be brutal. Even if OpenAI or another company does it, the training material will not be reliable because much of it will already have been generated by previous versions. Everything will collapse.

Q. So these models will not extinguish humanity for the moment either?

R. AI will not extinguish humanity. Today it is a smoke screen to hide problems that already exist. The first problem is that there are five or six companies that control everything. They are the most interested in talking about possible extinction instead of the problems that have generated biases, privacy, the material with which they have trained. Although it is also true that talking about them is good marketing.

Q. But there is a way forward apart from these models.

R. We are at a point where we will go far beyond ChatGPT and these language models. We will overcome your limitations to reason and with common sense. We will approach systems that will begin to understand the language a bit already for real. Now, zero, they will not understand anything.

Q. They will no longer be called “great language models”.

R. We’re going there, but I don’t know if I’ll see it anymore. There is another way. They will not be just a language model. It should not be called GPT-5. They will have a model of the world. You can be trained with videos where cause-effect relationships are seen. Still watch millions of videos on how to move objects. They are millions of small knowledge.

Q. The videos that are on YouTube?

R. On YouTube there is a lot, but not all common sense knowledge is recorded there. You must be able to learn by listening, reading, observing.

Q. How will you see? Will it have eyes?

R. The last step, the last frontier of a common sense AI system, a sophisticated general AI and similar to our intelligence, will need to have a body and sensors: eyes, touch and ears. A future humanoid robot that will learn about the world by interacting with it. It will not mediate a person or even videos.

Q. How possible could something like this be?

R. It is working. Let’s hope it’s possible. Before the robot we will see other advances. Maybe there are aspects of things that you can learn through videos, maybe in a virtual environment, simulated, you can be shown how an object falls or how an object moves on a string. You will need to input information visually.

Q. The level of complexity is much higher than we know. For systems like ChatGPT we have needed a new neural network called Transformer, a higher computational capacity and a lot of data. What else will be needed for these systems?

R. New algorithms, completely different. AlphaFold, the AI ​​that predicts proteins, is made up of 36 algorithms. They are pieces of software that collaborate: Monte Carlo method, reinforcement learning, various types of neural networks, they are all different algorithms. At ChatGPT we don’t know what’s there, but it sure has encoder, decoderan algorithm of paying attention, there is embeddings. There are a handful for sure. A robot like the one I’m talking about would need many more, the ability to interpret what it sees, what it feels, they are all different algorithms.

Q. Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI, or Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, see AI as a savior in today’s impossible scientific challenges such as climate change, cancer or fuel generation.

R. It will not be the AI ​​that solves all this either. It will be humans. AI alone will solve nothing, absolutely nothing. We cannot be left alone with the AI. Mark Zuckerberg’s maxim of “move fast and break things” doesn’t work here. Sam Altman has done it too, instead of waiting a couple of years or more before deploying ChatGPT.

