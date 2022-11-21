Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Ramón Jesurún, to work with the president of Fifa in a new position?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2022
in Sports
Ramón Jesurún, president of the FCF, and Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa.

Photo:

Mario Valdez / Reuters – Luis Acosta / AFP File

Ramón Jesurún, president of the FCF, and Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa.

Press versions reveal the alleged offer.

The president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramon Jesurúnis one of the Colombians present at the World Cup in Qatar, which began this Sunday with Ecuador’s victory against the host team.

The Colombian leader, main member of the FIFA Council. He enjoys a great friendship with President Gianni Infantino, to the point that, according to press reports, Infantino would have made him a job offer.

New position for Jesurún?

Barranquilla, Colombia, October 13, 2021. Inauguration of the headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation in Barranquillaa.

Photo:

Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo

Apparently the offer he has made is for Jesurún to go to work with him directly in Switzerland, where Fifa is located.

The journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez was the one who revealed the information. On Win Sports’ program ‘Planeta Fútbol’, Vélez assured that “if there is someone respectable in FIFA, his name is Ramón Jesurún”.

He added that he found out that “there was an offer from (Gianni) Infantino for him to go to Switzerland to work with him. He told her: ‘choose what you want to do’”.

The journalist assured that he should corroborate this information “with Dr. Jesurún”, and added what one of his sources told him at FIFA: “I found out at FIFA that (Infantino) had made him an offer. ‘Come any day you want, you will have a position here, and you can put your salary if you want.’

It is well known that the two leaders have a very good relationship, in fact Infantino has been visiting Colombia and has been a special guest of Jesurún. The top leader of Colombian soccer has been president since 2015, after the departure of Luis Bedoya, involved in the ‘FifaGate’ scandal.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

