The president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Ramon Jesurunmust attend the proceedings opened against him in the United States on Wednesday after having been arrested with his son, Ramón Jamil, for a fight with security guards after the Copa América final between Colombia and Argentina, on June 14, in Miami: he has been summoned to a hearing before the American authorities.

Jesurún must testify again in the case being investigated by Judge Mindy Glazer, before whom he appeared on July 15 in handcuffs and wearing orange clothing, after which he was released on bail.

EL TIEMPO learned that Jesurún was in Paris for the Olympic Games and on Monday he traveled to Miami where he met with the lawyer who is handling his case there, Michael Banda renowned jurist in Florida.

Ramon Jesurun is free. Photo:Taken from the Telemundo video Share

The FCF lawyer, Andres Tamayo, He cannot practice law in the US, although he did manage the investigation into the procedures following the arrest and bail.

On Tuesday, a version was circulated that the hearing could be postponed. There was also speculation that an agreement had been reached between the parties to lift the proceedings. EL TIEMPO could not confirm these versions. A source said that Jesurún would arrive in Bogotá on Tuesday to appear at the hearing virtually.

This newspaper did establish that Jesurún’s defense is sure of success because it claims to have a video that proves that the leader did not attack anyone. In the two that have been known by Miami media, Ramón Jesurún is not seen attacking anyone.

The president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún Photo:Carlos Ortega: EFE Share

Federal agents from the US Department of Homeland Security told EL TIEMPO at the time that in these cases the visas of those involved are cancelled. This scenario would complicate Jesurún’s management of his position as president of the FCF and member of Conmebol, especially considering that the US is one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup, along with Canada and Mexico.

According to the official report, security guard Jakari Shaw was guarding the entrance to the tunnel leading to the pitch. When he prevented the Jesurúns and their relatives from entering, the fight broke out.

