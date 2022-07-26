Ramón Jesurún sticks out his chest with the Women’s National Team: ‘They are like my daughters’

Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federationand who hopes that the players of the Colombian Women’s National Team can be crowned champions of the contest being local, referred this Monday to the team’s classification to the Copa América final.

The leader was pleased with the performance of the national team, which also managed to qualify for the World Cup and the Olympic Games.

“Today we achieved a very important goal of going to the World Cup and returning to the Olympic Games, now we have the opportunity to make history and win the Copa América in our country, hopefully we can give that joy to all Colombians,” said the president of the FCF in conversation with Win Sports.

Jesurún highlighted that Colombia can host important tournaments: “All the Cups, the Copa Américas that we have held are important, this shows that Colombia is up for great things, the presence of the president of FIFA and CONMEBOL, exalts our country and It comes to us with pride”.

However, Jesurún’s words did not sit well when he referred to the soccer players, since Colombian soccer has not supported enough to have a competitive women’s league.

“I have a very nice relationship with them, I adore them. I have them all like my daughters, maybe others like my granddaughters and very happy in that locker room, they know that we bring great joy to 51 million Colombians,” said the leader.

🗓 “We are happy about qualifying for the Olympics and the 2023 World Cup, we will start working for the final against Brazil” Ramón Jesurún, Pdte. Colombian Football Federation#TheBestOfTheDate pic.twitter.com/Z0pupMyWOe — WinSportsTV (@WinSportsTV) July 26, 2022

