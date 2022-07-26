Ramón Jesurún sticks out his chest with the Women’s National Team: ‘They are like my daughters’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
AUTO PLAY
The president of the Colombian Football Federation referred to the passage to the final.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 26, 2022, 11:54 AM
Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federationand who hopes that the players of the Colombian Women’s National Team can be crowned champions of the contest being local, referred this Monday to the team’s classification to the Copa América final.
Jesurún, on the victory bus
The leader was pleased with the performance of the national team, which also managed to qualify for the World Cup and the Olympic Games.
“Today we achieved a very important goal of going to the World Cup and returning to the Olympic Games, now we have the opportunity to make history and win the Copa América in our country, hopefully we can give that joy to all Colombians,” said the president of the FCF in conversation with Win Sports.
Jesurún highlighted that Colombia can host important tournaments: “All the Cups, the Copa Américas that we have held are important, this shows that Colombia is up for great things, the presence of the president of FIFA and CONMEBOL, exalts our country and It comes to us with pride”.
However, Jesurún’s words did not sit well when he referred to the soccer players, since Colombian soccer has not supported enough to have a competitive women’s league.
I have a very nice relationship with them, I adore them. I have them all as my daughters, perhaps others as my granddaughters
“I have a very nice relationship with them, I adore them. I have them all like my daughters, maybe others like my granddaughters and very happy in that locker room, they know that we bring great joy to 51 million Colombians,” said the leader.
🗓 “We are happy about qualifying for the Olympics and the 2023 World Cup, we will start working for the final against Brazil” Ramón Jesurún, Pdte. Colombian Football Federation#TheBestOfTheDate pic.twitter.com/Z0pupMyWOe
— WinSportsTV (@WinSportsTV) July 26, 2022
FOOTBALL REDACTION
more sports news
July 26, 2022, 11:54 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Ramón #Jesurún #sticks #chest #Womens #National #Team #daughters
Leave a Reply