Women’s soccer in the country has had significant growth in recent years. The Colombian National Team is one of the most palpable proofs: In the last Copa América they finished as runners-up after losing the final against Brazil, and in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand they reached the quarterfinals after leaving a great image.

Women’s football is a product that is just boiling and trying to evolve

However, Women’s soccer does not have the support expected in Colombia, This was clarified by the president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Ramon Jesurunwho spoke on the subject in Win Sports and sent a clear message to the public.

The manager, who has received some criticism for the little support that women’s football has had in the country, indicated that is in full evolution, but there is a lack of sponsors and more efforts to make a competitive women’s League.

“Women’s soccer is a product that is just boiling and trying to evolve, not only in Colombia, but in the world. Professional clubs do not have budgets to make women’s teams. However, they are making immense efforts and seeking to compete,” said Jesurún.

Jesurún made a strong criticism of those people who are using women’s football to put on a ‘show’ and who seek recognition without getting ‘soaked’ in the subject.

“People have used the issue of women’s football as an advertising vehicle, to put on a ‘show’ and be noticed. But they do not enter the base, which is because the sponsors are very few,” Ramón Jesurún was forceful.

Finally, The president of the FCF sent a dart to the people who ask for support for women’s football, He emphasized the women’s Copa Libertadores that is taking place in our country and that is not

“We brought the women’s Copa Libertadores and the half-empty stadiums. The best women’s soccer clubs in South America are here and the stadiums are half empty. So.”, concluded Jesurún.

With information from Futbolred

