The Copa América final was sealed with an extra-time victory for Argentina. The world champions took the lead thanks to a goal by Lautaro Martínez, which was enough to secure them the continental championship twice. At the time of handing out the medals, the players of both teams went up to the stage and greeted the directors of CONMEBOL. Amid the euphoria and disappointment over the result, one detail went unnoticed: Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation, was not present at the awards ceremony. The leader had been arrested minutes earlier by local authorities after getting into an argument with the people in charge of security at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The incident also involves Ramón Jamil Jesurún, the son of the president of the Federation. Fox Sports cameras briefly recorded the altercation, in which Jesurún Jr. is seen berating members of the security team while various people wearing the Colombian shirt try to stop him. The situation is believed to have been caused after father and son were prevented from using the elevators at the sports venue. Both remain in custody and the official time of their capture, as verified in the Miami Police report, was in the early hours of Monday.

Jesurún took over in 2016, replacing Luis Bedoya, who spent nine years in charge of the Colombian Federation and was arrested for the Fifagate scandal. Since Jesurún has led the organization, Colombia qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, missed Qatar 2022, was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa América Brazil 2019 and two years later, in that same country, entered the podium with third place. This weekend’s runner-up position is his most important achievement so far. Four coaches have been on the technical bench during his presidency: José Néstor Pekerman, Carlos Queiroz, Reinaldo Rueda and Néstor Lorenzo. However, beyond the strictly sporting aspect, Jesurún is accused of cartelizing the sale of tickets for the Colombian national team, which led the Superintendency to impose a fine of more than 18 billion pesos (6 million dollars) on the Federation and some of its commercial partners.

The end of the championship had a bitter taste for the Colombians. Despite the jubilation that the good performance of the team unleashed, the defeat at the hands of Argentina and the prelude to the match diminished the excitement that had been building since the debut against Paraguay on June 19. Hours before the initial whistle was blown, one of the entrance doors to the stadium was forced and several fans from both countries entered running without presenting their ticket at the respective pre-established filters. Later, videos and photographs of Colombians being detained and handcuffed circulated through social networks. These incidents forced the start of the final to be delayed, because the other doors were closed and the public had to wait outside, expectant and without further information, for a little more than an hour.

