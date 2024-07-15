The scandal of ticket scalping and the logistics for fans’ entry into the Miami stadium for the match Argentina vs. Colombia, final of the 2024 Copa América, now the serious incident that they starred in is added Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) and his son, Ramon Jamil, after the match.

The problem arose at the end of the game, when the FCF president, his son and other family members were preparing to enter the field to participate in the awards ceremony after the final.

What happened

EL TIEMPO learned that when he was about to pass through, a logistics person did not allow the people who had authorization to enter. The versions that this newspaper has collected indicate that Ramón Jamil came to blows with the person in charge of the security zone.