Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Federation, is going to Qatar

While in Colombia the fans lament over the elimination of the National Team on the way to the World Cup in Qatar, Ramón Jesurún, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, would be preparing details to make a presence on Qatari soil.

Jesurún is going to Qatar

Álvaro González, Ramón Jesurún (right) and Carlos Queiroz, the day of the presentation of the Portuguese as DT of Colombia. Photo: Charles Ortega. Archive THE TIME

As has been known, The 69-year-old leader from Barranquilla is part of the entourage of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) that finalizes details for the World Cup draw ceremony, an event that will take place this Friday in Doha.

Jesurún, who at the time became first vice president of the congregation of associations in the south of the American continent, remains one of the entity’s representatives before FIFA.

Apparently, the president of the FCF would already be in Qatar. However, this information has not yet been confirmed.

The draw for the Qatar World Cup will take place this Friday, April 1, at 11 am, Colombia time.

Those interested can follow the event through the official Fifa website and its Fifa TV application.

