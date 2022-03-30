Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Federation, is going to Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
Inauguration of the FCF headquarters in Barranquilla

RamÃ³n Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation. Photo Vanexa Romero/ETCE

Photo:

Vanexa Romero/The Time

Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation. Photo Vanexa Romero/ETCE

The leader, representative of Conmebol before Fifa, is ready for the draw for the World Cup.

While in Colombia the fans lament over the elimination of the National Team on the way to the World Cup in Qatar, Ramón Jesurún, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, would be preparing details to make a presence on Qatari soil.

Jesurún is going to Qatar

Álvaro González, Ramón Jesurún and Carlos Queiroz

Álvaro González, Ramón Jesurún (right) and Carlos Queiroz, the day of the presentation of the Portuguese as DT of Colombia.

Photo:

Charles Ortega. Archive THE TIME

As has been known, The 69-year-old leader from Barranquilla is part of the entourage of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) that finalizes details for the World Cup draw ceremony, an event that will take place this Friday in Doha.

Jesurún, who at the time became first vice president of the congregation of associations in the south of the American continent, remains one of the entity’s representatives before FIFA.

Apparently, the president of the FCF would already be in Qatar. However, this information has not yet been confirmed.

(We recommend: Colombia National Team: poor sports balance of the Jesurún era).

The draw for the Qatar World Cup will take place this Friday, April 1, at 11 am, Colombia time.

Those interested can follow the event through the official Fifa website and its Fifa TV application.

SPORTS

#Ramón #Jesurún #president #Colombian #Federation #Qatar

